ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 2

Related
Charleston City Paper

S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says

The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

WEEK IN REVIEW: McMaster uses inaugural speech to push economy, education, environmental

Gov. Henry McMaster, who was sworn into office for the third time Wednesday, touted the state’s economy and beauty in his inaugural address. The 75-year-old governor urged lawmakers to better preserve the beauty of the state with investments in prosperity, while vowing to make “transformative investments” to continue the state’s economic boom.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023

Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds, heavy rain and freezing temperatures are all in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Let's start with Thursday. Most of the Upstate and all of northeast Georgia is at the medium...
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location

Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Small earthquake recorded Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Another small earthquake was reported Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city. The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.91 magnitude earthquake near Hopkins, South Carolina. It hit just after 11 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. It is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so […]
HOPKINS, SC
power98fm.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator announced Tuesday she has decided to leave the Democratic Party. Sen. Mia McLeod, who represents District 22 in Kershaw and Richland Counties, said she made the decision after “much-needed time to pray, rest, reflect and recharge.”. In a statement released...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ

South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

U.S. Postal Service employees charged in million dollar national coronavirus fraud scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Three former U.S. Postal Service employees were recently charged in an alleged million dollar national coronavirus fraud ring. Authorities say Tiffany McFadden, 40, Cherry Lewis, 43, and Keisha Lewis, 33, were involved in the scheme of 400 fraudulent Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications, the majority from South Carolina applicants.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate: Deadline for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month

South Carolina residents still have more than a month to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of money that applicants will receive from this rebate will depend on their tax liability. The department defines tax liability as the amount of state income tax that a South Carolina resident owes for the 2021 tax year. If a resident's tax liability is less than $800, the rebate amount will be equal to the tax liability, and anyone whose tax liability is greater than $800 will be paid exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale in South Carolina?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Girl Scout cookie season begins Saturday in South Carolina, and for some, that means the most magical time of year. In addition to bringing a favorite sweet treat to community members, Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina said that the cookie sales program teaches its participants five life skills: About 1.2 […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy