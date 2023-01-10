Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says
The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
Charleston City Paper
WEEK IN REVIEW: McMaster uses inaugural speech to push economy, education, environmental
Gov. Henry McMaster, who was sworn into office for the third time Wednesday, touted the state’s economy and beauty in his inaugural address. The 75-year-old governor urged lawmakers to better preserve the beauty of the state with investments in prosperity, while vowing to make “transformative investments” to continue the state’s economic boom.
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
WJCL
South Carolina: Health officials say all but 2 counties have high or medium levels of COVID-19
Above Video: Govs. Kemp, McMaster request end to Covid-19 health emergency declaration. Health officials in South Carolina are urging residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties using the map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and follow the masking recommendations for high and medium community levels.
This South Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina.
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
WYFF4.com
Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds, heavy rain and freezing temperatures are all in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Let's start with Thursday. Most of the Upstate and all of northeast Georgia is at the medium...
South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
kiss951.com
Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location
Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
Small earthquake recorded Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Another small earthquake was reported Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city. The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.91 magnitude earthquake near Hopkins, South Carolina. It hit just after 11 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. It is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so […]
power98fm.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
live5news.com
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator announced Tuesday she has decided to leave the Democratic Party. Sen. Mia McLeod, who represents District 22 in Kershaw and Richland Counties, said she made the decision after “much-needed time to pray, rest, reflect and recharge.”. In a statement released...
country1037fm.com
The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ
South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
abccolumbia.com
U.S. Postal Service employees charged in million dollar national coronavirus fraud scheme
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Three former U.S. Postal Service employees were recently charged in an alleged million dollar national coronavirus fraud ring. Authorities say Tiffany McFadden, 40, Cherry Lewis, 43, and Keisha Lewis, 33, were involved in the scheme of 400 fraudulent Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications, the majority from South Carolina applicants.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate: Deadline for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month
South Carolina residents still have more than a month to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of money that applicants will receive from this rebate will depend on their tax liability. The department defines tax liability as the amount of state income tax that a South Carolina resident owes for the 2021 tax year. If a resident's tax liability is less than $800, the rebate amount will be equal to the tax liability, and anyone whose tax liability is greater than $800 will be paid exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
22 alleged drug dealers arrested in massive South Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
abccolumbia.com
SC residents buy lottery tickets ahead of drawing for 3rd largest jackpot
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — For the fourth time, the Mega Millions lottery jackpot prize has climbed to more than 1 billion dollars. Tuesday night’s drawing will have many in South Carolina hoping they can be the second billion dollar lottery winner in the Palmetto State’s history. “South...
When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale in South Carolina?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Girl Scout cookie season begins Saturday in South Carolina, and for some, that means the most magical time of year. In addition to bringing a favorite sweet treat to community members, Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina said that the cookie sales program teaches its participants five life skills: About 1.2 […]
proclaimerscv.com
$800 Checks In February For You To Claim – see when exactly to apply for cash back
Two rebates worth up to $800 are out and eligible taxpayers have only about one month left to apply. The deadline for these two major rebates: taxpayers in South Carolina and Hurricane Ian victims. South Carolina is now saying a one-time relief payment as the residents are facing high inflation....
