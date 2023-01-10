Read full article on original website
NCAA volleyball: Hawai’i, Ball State open play; AVCA Poll; SJSU hires
Hawai’i, which won the 2021 and 2022 NCAA men’s titles, finally opens its season Thursday. We’ve got the latest AVCA Poll and a women’s hiring. THURSDAY: It’s the season opener for both Hawai’i and Ball State, which returns the travel favor this season. In 2022, Hawai’i of the Big West played two matches at Ball State of the MIVA and, dealing with a depleted roster, lost them both. We profiled Hawai’i and its two Greek standouts earlier this week.
Jones, Brink lead No. 2 Stanford women past No. 8 UCLA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Haley Jones scored 16 points, Cameron Brink added 12 and second-ranked Stanford scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to pull away for a 72-59 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night. Jones also had 12 rebounds and six assists to help the Cardinal (17-1, 5-0 Pac-12) extend their winning streak over conference opponents to 38 games. Brink added 11 rebounds. Charisma Osborne and Gina Conti scored 13 points apiece and Emily Bessoir had 10 for UCLA (14-3, 3-2). Stanford led 51-49 going into the fourth quarter when Brink took over. The junior scored six points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked six shots in the quarter as the Cardinal jumped out to a 66-49 advantage.
SANDCAST: Savvy Simo, Toni Rodriguez back together after tough 2022
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — On the evening of May 7, 2022, someone at the Coconut Beach bar asked if Savvy Simo might want a few shots. Here was a 23-year-old competing in the second event of her rookie season on the AVP Tour, one that was filled with all the hype and hope and promise one might expect from an All-American out of UCLA partnered with Toni Rodriguez, a 25-year-old who had never known a losing season in her lengthy tenure at LSU. It was a lengthy tenure for all the wrong reasons: two knee surgeries and another on her shoulder. She likes to joke that her knee is hardly hers at this point; a mixture of Rodriguez’s own DNA and cadaver and bolts and screws and whatever else doctors are putting in ligaments and bones after surgeries these days.
