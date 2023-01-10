ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

nbc24.com

See more of Nate Hicks & Friends in upcoming special events

Nate Hicks has a few more events lined up for 2023. Doors will open at 6 p.m. in The Truth Art Gallery on 1811 Adams St. for an open mic night. On Feb. 14, there will be a couples-only sip and paint event at the same gallery. Finally, Nate Hicks...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Uncloistered Poetry unites poets of all forms in downtown Toledo

No matter your background, thoughts, feelings, style or verse, the floor is open to share poetry in Toledo during the second weekend of every month. Uncloistered Poetry meets in person at The Attic on Adams and virtually via Zoom once a month with featured local poets before opening the mic to all other participants.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Ability Center connects people with disabilities, leads them to thrive

The Ability Center is a leading force in Toledo to get people with disabilities to live their best lives. There's a comprehensive array of services to meet every need, including destigmatizing outreach, networking, assistance dogs, equipment rentals, home accessibility upgrades and youth readiness support. See all of The Ability Center's...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

The New Me Foundation aims to teach and empower youth with constructive programs

The New Me Foundation is making sure Toledo area kids are set for life in every way possible. Coaching and resources from TNMF include mentorship, fitness, diet guidelines, grant research and even tax services for seniors. After-school tutoring sessions primarily cover African-American history, financial literacy, agriculture and goal planning. The...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Staggering majority of Toledo overdose deaths caused by fentanyl, health department says

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has averaged over 200 drug overdose deaths per year since 2020, a number Lucas County wants to bring down. "We see a fentanyl positive in about 89% to 90% of our overdose death cases," said Mahjida Steffin, supervisor of overdose prevention and harm reduction at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. "It only takes a tiny amount to be in whatever other substance that could be fatal to someone who does not have an opioid tolerance."
TOLEDO, OH

