TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has averaged over 200 drug overdose deaths per year since 2020, a number Lucas County wants to bring down. "We see a fentanyl positive in about 89% to 90% of our overdose death cases," said Mahjida Steffin, supervisor of overdose prevention and harm reduction at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. "It only takes a tiny amount to be in whatever other substance that could be fatal to someone who does not have an opioid tolerance."

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO