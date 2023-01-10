Read full article on original website
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
See more of Nate Hicks & Friends in upcoming special events
Nate Hicks has a few more events lined up for 2023. Doors will open at 6 p.m. in The Truth Art Gallery on 1811 Adams St. for an open mic night. On Feb. 14, there will be a couples-only sip and paint event at the same gallery. Finally, Nate Hicks...
Uncloistered Poetry unites poets of all forms in downtown Toledo
No matter your background, thoughts, feelings, style or verse, the floor is open to share poetry in Toledo during the second weekend of every month. Uncloistered Poetry meets in person at The Attic on Adams and virtually via Zoom once a month with featured local poets before opening the mic to all other participants.
Detroit Flower Wall dream team arranges huge floral signs and props in any shape
Walls? Gates? Steps? Neon signs? Detroit Flower Wall does it all. Larrissa Carlton and her brother make oversized props and backdrops for special occasions and always make sure to get the mood just right. See all of the business' offerings at detroitflowerwall.com.
Ability Center connects people with disabilities, leads them to thrive
The Ability Center is a leading force in Toledo to get people with disabilities to live their best lives. There's a comprehensive array of services to meet every need, including destigmatizing outreach, networking, assistance dogs, equipment rentals, home accessibility upgrades and youth readiness support. See all of The Ability Center's...
See the plethora of Bowling Green area investor opportunities at Think BG Business Expo
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is calling on all businesses and investors to gather at the Wood County Fairgrounds to exhibit the opportunities available for industry and expansion in the area. Vendors who sign up for the March summit by the end of this week can get an early...
Lucas County Land Bank details $179M plan to redevelop Nicholas and Spitzer buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Nicholas and Spitzer buildings on the corner of Madison Avenue and Huron Street in downtown Toledo will finally be seeing some new tenants after sitting abandoned for the past 10 to 15 years. The two 100-year-old skyscrapers will receive new life in the form of...
The New Me Foundation aims to teach and empower youth with constructive programs
The New Me Foundation is making sure Toledo area kids are set for life in every way possible. Coaching and resources from TNMF include mentorship, fitness, diet guidelines, grant research and even tax services for seniors. After-school tutoring sessions primarily cover African-American history, financial literacy, agriculture and goal planning. The...
Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle highlights initiatives for the future
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Thursday, Interim Police Chief Michael Troendle highlighted his plans for his interim term and discussed how he plans to address violence and crime in the city. To Troendle, one homicide is too many, though there's not a switch he can flip to end violence in...
Ottawa Hills police chief, school superintendent confirm active shooter call was a hoax
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — After an active shooter threat to Ottawa Hills Junior/Senior High School was found to be a hoax, many parents who left work to get their kids were just thankful. "We are just very fortunate that this wasn't a more serious incident and that everyone is...
ProMedica joins Toledo Helps Ukraine to gather new donations near invasion 1-year mark
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Helps Ukraine and ProMedica's Impact and Inspire are accepting donations for another drive that will take place in February. The teams hope with donations collected Wednesday will be able to send a whole container full of supplies to Ukraine. After driving from England to Poland...
Staggering majority of Toledo overdose deaths caused by fentanyl, health department says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has averaged over 200 drug overdose deaths per year since 2020, a number Lucas County wants to bring down. "We see a fentanyl positive in about 89% to 90% of our overdose death cases," said Mahjida Steffin, supervisor of overdose prevention and harm reduction at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. "It only takes a tiny amount to be in whatever other substance that could be fatal to someone who does not have an opioid tolerance."
