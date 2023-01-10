ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies

The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
WECT

You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New Hanover...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

A day of appreciation and love in Scotland County

LAURINBURG– January is School Board Appreciation Month and Scotland County Schools is honored to celebrate our Scotland County Schools Board of Education members for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students. “Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said. “Celebrating School Board Appreciation Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
LAURINBURG, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student

A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
WECT

Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
WILMINGTON, NC
rew-online.com

Olive Tree Affordable Housing Enters Into North Carolina Market With The Acquisition Of Multifamily Community in Wilmington

Olive Tree Affordable Housing,the affordable housing affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, a mission driven private investment company with a focus on real estate, today announced the acquisition of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit, affordable multifamily community located at 1519 Lake Branch Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina. With equity provided by the American South Fund Management Team, Olive Tree has announced a capital improvement program that is slated to begin in Q2 2023 to enhance the quality of life for residents.
WILMINGTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

County Crime Report: Jan. 13

LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL News

#19 Seventy-First torches Lumberton boys basketball, leads conference

Fayetteville, N.C. — Sometimes you win and lose games from the free throw line. On Friday, Seventy-First took first place in the United 8 Conference from the 3-point line. The No. 19 Falcons defeated visiting Lumberton 75-54 in a showdown for first place thanks in large part to 10 made 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Seventy-First defense ran the Pirates' shooters off the 3-point line.
LUMBERTON, NC
WECT

Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations...
FORT BRAGG, NC

