Up and Coming Weekly
Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies
The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
Patterson to become Robeson County AD
LUMBERTON — Glenn Patterson Sr. has held every role imaginable within Robeson County athletics, as an athlete, a JV coach, a varsity coa
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
borderbelt.org
Housing plan could ease shortage in Scotland County – and help a neglected neighborhood
An ambitious plan to create more affordable housing in Scotland County could help low-income residents and revitalize a languishing neighborhood. Scotland County commissioners are in talks to potentially donate 14 acres of land in north Laurinburg to Southeastern Community Action Partnership. The nonprofit, known as SCAP, must have the land...
WECT
You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New Hanover...
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant accused of assaulting person with a disability
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant on Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability. Brittany Nicole McKoy is charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Authorities took McKoy to the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was released on...
A day of appreciation and love in Scotland County
LAURINBURG– January is School Board Appreciation Month and Scotland County Schools is honored to celebrate our Scotland County Schools Board of Education members for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students. “Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said. “Celebrating School Board Appreciation Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
Robeson Planetarium reopens to public Feb. 10
LUMBERTON — The Robeson Planetarium is reopening its doors to the public on Feb. 10. The program is all about NASA’s Pe
Up and Coming Weekly
Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student
A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
WECT
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
rew-online.com
Olive Tree Affordable Housing Enters Into North Carolina Market With The Acquisition Of Multifamily Community in Wilmington
Olive Tree Affordable Housing,the affordable housing affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, a mission driven private investment company with a focus on real estate, today announced the acquisition of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit, affordable multifamily community located at 1519 Lake Branch Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina. With equity provided by the American South Fund Management Team, Olive Tree has announced a capital improvement program that is slated to begin in Q2 2023 to enhance the quality of life for residents.
WECT
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
County Crime Report: Jan. 13
LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
Lumberton native receives award aboard USS Iwo Jima
NORFOLK — Petty Officer 2nd Class Courtney Downing, a Lumberton native serving as a fire controlman, received an award while serving abo
#19 Seventy-First torches Lumberton boys basketball, leads conference
Fayetteville, N.C. — Sometimes you win and lose games from the free throw line. On Friday, Seventy-First took first place in the United 8 Conference from the 3-point line. The No. 19 Falcons defeated visiting Lumberton 75-54 in a showdown for first place thanks in large part to 10 made 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Seventy-First defense ran the Pirates' shooters off the 3-point line.
WECT
Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations...
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old accused of making online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Sources told WRAL News the E. E. Smith High School student threatened Cape Fear students and staff through social media posts on Friday. WRAL News has learned the student had a manifesto...
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Robeson County man wins first $150,000 prize in holiday scratch off game
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Blaine Jones of Maxton took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $150,000 prize in the Holiday $500’s game. Jones bought his lucky ticket from Community Mart on Andrew Jackson Highway in Laurinburg. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday...
