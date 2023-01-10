LAURINBURG– January is School Board Appreciation Month and Scotland County Schools is honored to celebrate our Scotland County Schools Board of Education members for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students. “Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said. “Celebrating School Board Appreciation Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

