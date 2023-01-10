Read full article on original website
Kevin Karwoski
3d ago
I wouldn’t take that shot for all the money in the world, it’s just way to obvious what’s happening here and can’t believe there are millions of people still falling for it , just unbelievably sads
Reply(49)
40
cranky franky
3d ago
Another Shkrelli !! Damned thieves ought to be jailed. No excuse for a 400% increase in any med or vaccine.. 🖕🖕🖕Big Pharma.
Reply
15
Len Spinner
3d ago
you could charge a million dollars or zero dollars doesn't matter to me I'm still not talking the poison
Reply
26
