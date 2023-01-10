ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 111

Kevin Karwoski
3d ago

I wouldn’t take that shot for all the money in the world, it’s just way to obvious what’s happening here and can’t believe there are millions of people still falling for it , just unbelievably sads

Reply(49)
40
cranky franky
3d ago

Another Shkrelli !! Damned thieves ought to be jailed. No excuse for a 400% increase in any med or vaccine.. 🖕🖕🖕Big Pharma.

Reply
15
Len Spinner
3d ago

you could charge a million dollars or zero dollars doesn't matter to me I'm still not talking the poison

Reply
26
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
dayton247now.com

Blood pressure medication recalled over potential cancer risk

A blood pressure medication has been recalled due to an increase in the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts. Lupin Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday recalled four lots of Quinapril tablets. The release by the FDA said the medication had too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. The medication was...
Ty D.

Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
CBS Boston

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy