Grand Rapids, MI

wgvunews.org

Holland Momentum Center

Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

ThunderBird River Ranch now open at former Arcadia Ales site in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- ThunderBird River Ranch is now open along the banks of the Kalamazoo River at 701 E. Michigan Ave. The restaurant, at the former site of Arcadia Ales, opened for business in the first week of January. Rob Schiavo, the general manager and managing partner, declined to provide further details when reached by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette this week.
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

Do You Remember This Bizarre 2010s Thriller Filmed in Allegan, MI?

I am a movie buff. I am also an Allegan native. So how did I miss the fact that an entire Hollywood production was filmed in my small hometown?. I was totally unaware of this film's existence until a fellow Allegan County resident, Yaya Vargas, recently discovered the film herself. Sharing in the popular Facebook group Allegan County Informed Yaya wrote:
ALLEGAN, MI
Fox17

New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon State Parks will undergo millions in renovations and upgrades

Muskegon State Park will soon get a $5 million facelift, while P.J. Hoffmaster State Park will also undergo renovations. The money comes from $250 million in federal relief funding that has been allocated for the improvement of Michigan’s state parks. Officials say roughly $2.5 million will be spent in...
MUSKEGON, MI
97.9 WGRD

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?

Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

CBK to add breakfast menu at Gun Lake Casino

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino (GLC) will begin offering breakfast options at one of its restaurants this week!. The restaurant, CBK (Craft, Bar, Kitchen), will add a breakfast menu on Friday, Jan. 13, according to a representative of the casino. Breakfast will be served from 7–11 a.m. all days of the week.
WAYLAND, MI
WZZM 13

Here's Why: Warm Weather Could Lead To Big Snow!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The month of December had some pretty notable ups & downs, but overall temperatures ended the month right around average, when looking at all 31 days combined, with above average snowfall thanks to two notable storms. January, on the other hand, has been anything but...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
wgvunews.org

Paws with a Cause

Paws with a Cause, headquarters in Wayland, is the only ADI accredited organization that provides service, hearing and seizure response dogs in Michigan. We talk about the 2023 plans with Alexis Bolo Neal.
WAYLAND, MI

