wgvunews.org
Holland Momentum Center
Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
House of Dank Grand Rapids Holds Official Grand Opening Party
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., January 11th, 2023 - THIS SATURDAY, House of Dank Grand Rapids will be going GRAND for their Grand Opening Party, with giveaways, vendors, and so much more, so be sure to get there early with the doors opening at 9am. The first customer in line will get a special gift!
ThunderBird River Ranch now open at former Arcadia Ales site in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- ThunderBird River Ranch is now open along the banks of the Kalamazoo River at 701 E. Michigan Ave. The restaurant, at the former site of Arcadia Ales, opened for business in the first week of January. Rob Schiavo, the general manager and managing partner, declined to provide further details when reached by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette this week.
Do You Remember This Bizarre 2010s Thriller Filmed in Allegan, MI?
I am a movie buff. I am also an Allegan native. So how did I miss the fact that an entire Hollywood production was filmed in my small hometown?. I was totally unaware of this film's existence until a fellow Allegan County resident, Yaya Vargas, recently discovered the film herself. Sharing in the popular Facebook group Allegan County Informed Yaya wrote:
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Fox17
New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon State Parks will undergo millions in renovations and upgrades
Muskegon State Park will soon get a $5 million facelift, while P.J. Hoffmaster State Park will also undergo renovations. The money comes from $250 million in federal relief funding that has been allocated for the improvement of Michigan’s state parks. Officials say roughly $2.5 million will be spent in...
Beloved monkey housed at Holland garden center dies at 49
HOLLAND, MI -- A monkey housed at a Holland year-round garden center has died. Jonker’s Garden announced the passing of its resident monkey, Mingo, this week. The 49-year-old monkey was beloved by visitors to the garden center. Mingo, a Capuchin monkey, died on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the arms...
Where did the usual ice on the Great Lakes go?
Over the last 50 years, winter temperatures have warmed by as much as 4.4 degrees in Lansing and nearly 4.7 degrees in Grand Rapids.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Tour Muskegon's historic Shaw-Walker Building, set to undergo $220 million renovation
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Developers behind the transformation planned for the historic Shaw-Walker Furniture Factory in Muskegon suggested work to complete the massive project could begin next year. The derelict, more than century-old industrial space which once comprised the largest furniture factory in the world has gone largely unused since...
Did You Know These 6 Celebrities Were Born In Battle Creek?
When the topic of famous people who are connected with Battle Creek pops up, W.K. Kellogg is at the top of the list. And although she wasn't born here, Sojourner Truth is one of the most impressive. And you can’t forget Jr. Walker, who moved his band “The All Stars”...
Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?
Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors in Grand Rapids
A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday.
Fox17
CBK to add breakfast menu at Gun Lake Casino
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino (GLC) will begin offering breakfast options at one of its restaurants this week!. The restaurant, CBK (Craft, Bar, Kitchen), will add a breakfast menu on Friday, Jan. 13, according to a representative of the casino. Breakfast will be served from 7–11 a.m. all days of the week.
High tea cafe serving British treats opening in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Melissa Langley is bringing her favorite British tradition to Grand Rapids: tea time. The East Grand Rapids therapist is opening High Tea GR, a tea house offering a variety of tea, finger sandwiches, scones, tarts and more at 1522 Wealthy St. SE next to Wolfgang’s restaurant.
Water main break closes Lake Michigan Dr. at Covell Ave.
A water main break has closed the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Covell Avenue NW in Grand Rapids Friday.
Police: Shots fired on southeast side of Grand Rapids
Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a neighborhood on the southeast side for reports of shots fired Friday.
WZZM 13
Here's Why: Warm Weather Could Lead To Big Snow!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The month of December had some pretty notable ups & downs, but overall temperatures ended the month right around average, when looking at all 31 days combined, with above average snowfall thanks to two notable storms. January, on the other hand, has been anything but...
wgvunews.org
Paws with a Cause
Paws with a Cause, headquarters in Wayland, is the only ADI accredited organization that provides service, hearing and seizure response dogs in Michigan. We talk about the 2023 plans with Alexis Bolo Neal.
