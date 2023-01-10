Read full article on original website
Horseshoer 78
3d ago
I’m Ohio state fan I watch the hit over and over again he hit him with his shoulder in his back very legal! Get over it the defense gave up 18 points in the 4th quarter
Reply(10)
32
Calvin Camp
3d ago
Who cares what Nick thinks regarding that issue. The refs followed the review process and determined it wasn't targeting. THAT'S ALL THAT MATTERS.
Reply(11)
30
Randall Gay
3d ago
everyone stop making excuses for Ohio state loseing to Georgia Ohio state should look in the mirror and blamed themselfs for choking away a 38 to 24 lead
Reply
27
