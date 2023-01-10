In observance of Radon Action Month, the Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is offering free radon test kits to residents this January. The kits are only available while supplies last and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the KCHD’s main clinic location at 700 Fuller Avenue NE, Grand Rapids.

