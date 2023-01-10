Read full article on original website
Related
wgvunews.org
Holland Momentum Center
Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
wgvunews.org
Residents voice their disapproval at Ottawa County Board meeting
One week after the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several “surprising” changes to its local government, a number of area residents Tuesday voiced their disapproval. The newly-elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, made up of 10 Republicans and 1 Democrat, reportedly “shocked” a number of county officials...
wgvunews.org
Paws with a Cause
Paws with a Cause, headquarters in Wayland, is the only ADI accredited organization that provides service, hearing and seizure response dogs in Michigan. We talk about the 2023 plans with Alexis Bolo Neal.
wgvunews.org
Kent Co. Health Dept. offering free radon test kits this January
In observance of Radon Action Month, the Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is offering free radon test kits to residents this January. The kits are only available while supplies last and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the KCHD’s main clinic location at 700 Fuller Avenue NE, Grand Rapids.
wgvunews.org
Muskegon State Parks will undergo millions in renovations and upgrades
Muskegon State Park will soon get a $5 million facelift, while P.J. Hoffmaster State Park will also undergo renovations. The money comes from $250 million in federal relief funding that has been allocated for the improvement of Michigan’s state parks. Officials say roughly $2.5 million will be spent in...
Comments / 0