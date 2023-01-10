Carrying a six-game winning streak and a 4-0 record in the Big Sky, Eastern Washington men's basketball looks to stay atop the conference standings this weekend. The Eagles will host Idaho on Saturday, Jan. 14 with tipoff at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time. It will be the second game of a double header with women's basketball. Eastern closes out its four-game homestand on Monday, Jan. 16 against Montana at 6 p.m.

CHENEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO