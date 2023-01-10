ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

goeags.com

Eagles Host Vandals on Saturday, Travel to Grizzlies on Monday

Eastern Washington women's basketball is back at Reese Court to host the first game of a double-header with men's basketball. Eastern will play Idaho on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time. The Eagles then have a quick turnaround and travel to play Montana on Monday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in Missoula, Mont.
CHENEY, WA
Conference-Leading Eagles Ready for Two Home Games

Carrying a six-game winning streak and a 4-0 record in the Big Sky, Eastern Washington men's basketball looks to stay atop the conference standings this weekend. The Eagles will host Idaho on Saturday, Jan. 14 with tipoff at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time. It will be the second game of a double header with women's basketball. Eastern closes out its four-game homestand on Monday, Jan. 16 against Montana at 6 p.m.
CHENEY, WA
The Dual Schedule Begins Friday for Women’s Tennis

The New Year is here and Eastern Washington women's tennis begins its spring dual schedule at home. Eastern will host Seattle University on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Jim Thorpe Fieldhouse, with matches starting at 4 p.m. Pacific Time. The match is free and open for the public to attend.
SEATTLE, WA

