BERKELEY – With rain in the forecast for Saturday, tournament officials have canceled what would have been the second day of the Cal Winter Invitational, after Friday matches were also canceled due to inclement weather. The Cal women's tennis team is still scheduled to host matches in its annual event on Sunday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts, where singles will begin at 10 a.m.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO