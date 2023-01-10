Read full article on original website
Improved Bears Dazzle At Cal Benefit Cup
BERKELEY – In 2022, California men's gymnastics started off the season with a score of 382.100. In 2023? Try 394.950 – their second-best season opener in the modern scoring era. The Bears welcomed reigning national champion Stanford (410.500) to Haas Pavilion on Saturday night for the collegiate portion...
No. 3 Cal Takes First at Wasatch Classic
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The No. 3 California women's gymnastics team improved to 6-0 Saturday night taking first place at the Wasatch Classic with the ninth-highest score in program history. A 197.525 for the Bears lifted them over No. 26 Oregon State (196.850), No. 16 Iowa (196.575), and No. 20 Pitt (193.650).
Cal Goes Undefeated On Day One Of Dennis Storer Classic
BERKELEY – California rugby went undefeated on a rainy first day of the 2023 Dennis Storer Classic, taking victory over both UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego. The Bears return to the pitch tomorrow for a contest with host team UCLA at 1:10 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets at the gates of Wallis Annenberg Stadium, or watch the live stream.
Cal Premieres 2023 At Dennis Storer Classic
BERKELEY – California rugby opens its spring XV's campaign this weekend as the Golden Bears travel to UCLA for the annual Dennis Storer Classic. Cal will play three matches Jan. 14-15, facing UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego on Saturday and host-team UCLA on Sunday. All matches will be contested at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Tickets will be sold at the main gate, with single and two-day passes available for fans to purchase.
Cal Winter Invitational Canceled
BERKELEY – With more rain expected Sunday, the Cal Winter Invitational has been canceled. Tournament officials had hoped to complete one day of women's tennis matches on Sunday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts, but now all three days of the annual event have been wiped out by bad weather.
Saturday’s Cal Winter Invite Matches Canceled
BERKELEY – With rain in the forecast for Saturday, tournament officials have canceled what would have been the second day of the Cal Winter Invitational, after Friday matches were also canceled due to inclement weather. The Cal women's tennis team is still scheduled to host matches in its annual event on Sunday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts, where singles will begin at 10 a.m.
