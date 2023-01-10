Read full article on original website
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter extends happy hour, adds Sunday dinner service
The nationally renowned eatery also is no longer taking a break between lunch and dinner service.
KSAT 12
San Antonio, Hill Country in rare crossroad of two upcoming solar eclipses
SAN ANTONIO – Texas, and more specifically some areas of San Antonio and the Hill Country, have the rare luck of seeing two solar eclipses within six months. The first is an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and the second is a total solar eclipse, which will occur on April 8, 2024.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
San Antonio Current
A house once owned by late-1800s San Antonio politician John Henry Kirkpatrick is for sale
John Henry Kirkpatrick represented San Antonio in the Texas House of Representatives back in the 1890s, and in 1917, after his time in the Lege, built a home in the Westfort area, just south of Mahncke Park. After a major restoration by an Alamo City-based house flipper, Kirkpatrick's 4,300-square-foot home...
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?
Today Texans were treated to the big news that Universal was building a new theme park in North Texas. The announcement was made at a press conference today by Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, that Frisco in North Texas would be the third city in the United States to get a Universal Studios theme park.
Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.
Ancient cat fossils, paw prints recovered from beneath Texas Hill Country
The remains of two possibly prehistoric cats were recovered this week from deep with Natural Bridge Caverns in Comal County, just north of San Antonio. The remains of the two small cats were found more than a mile from the natural entrance of the cavern. Paw prints left in the cave floor were found nearby.
Tickets to sixth annual Texas Whiskey Festival now on sale
The event includes a VIP dinner with special tastings plus a daylong festival, and tickets are available separately for each.
These are the best bites I ate in San Antonio
A Seattle food writer scoped S.A.'s food scene and came away with 5 can't-miss orders.
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
San Antonio eatery ranked among best gluten-free restaurants in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has their specific needs when eating and one of the most popular dietary restrictions out there is eating gluten-free and with that, restaurants around the country have risen to the occasion by creating menus with gluten-free options equally as delicious as their gluten-filled counterparts. It’s...
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
San Antonio improves Harry Wurzbach intersection to relieve traffic
You're free, Harry Wurzbach drivers!
Some San Antonio residents express concerns about eminent domain in proposed VIA route
SAN ANTONIO — Concerns were growing on the Southeast side about a new rapid transit but route. The project, proposed by VIA, will run a non-stop service north to south from the San Antonio International Airport to Steves Avenue. Its goal is to help people get to their destinations...
KSAT 12
MOUNTAIN CEDAR: What’s the highest count ever recorded in San Antonio?
The pollen from mountain cedar trees creates figurative and literal headaches every year for allergy sufferers. You may find yourself wondering how this year’s cedar season compares to years past. What’s the highest pollen count for mountain cedar on record?. Shannon Syring is a Certified Pollen Collector through...
Fascinating things you might not know about S.A.'s Phil Hardberger Park
The urban green space is a haven for humans and wildlife alike.
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in San Antonio. T. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best fried chicken in San Antonio.
Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's auction includes Titanic and Star Wars memorabilia
Pettit is accused of misappropriating upwards of $260 million of client funds to finance his extravagant lifestyle.
