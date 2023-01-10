Read full article on original website
bigcountry1077.com
Two Hospitalized Following Tuesday Crash Near Ashton
Ashton, IA (KICD)– Two people were reportedly hurt following a crash near Ashton Tuesday morning. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 60 just south of town around 8:45 where an initial investigation revealed an eastbound pickup had pulled out in front of a minivan possibly caused by low visibility leading to the collision.
bigcountry1077.com
Minor Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Rollover
Milford, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says a two-vehicle accident 3 miles South of Milford Tuesday night caused a lot of damage, but only minor injuries. 40-year-old Lori Danner of Estherville was Southbound on Highway 71, attempted to swerve, but struck the pickup driven by...
myklgr.com
Springfield, North Mankato men in car/semi collision near Winthrop Wednesday
A North Mankato man was injured after colliding with a Springfield man near Winthrop Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Troy Michael Schull, age 57, of North Mankato, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq eastbound on Highway 19. At about 9:57 a.m., near mile post 112, Timothy Gordon Fabian, age 58, of Springfield, pulled a 2007 International semi out onto the highway from the parking lot of Heartland Corn Products. The vehicles collided on icy roads.
14-year-old arrested after southern Minnesota school targeted by threats
A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly made threats towards a school in Windom, Minnesota on Monday. The boy was taken into custody at Windom Area High School on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m., according to the Windom Police Department. The youth was taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile...
knuj.net
COUNTERFEIT BILL PASSED AT COUNTRY CLUB
New Ulm Police are investigating after a counterfeit bill was passed at the New Ulm Country Club. Police received a report Tuesday afternoon of a counterfeit $5 bill that was passed. The investigation is continuing.
bigcountry1077.com
Dorothy Turnquist, 92, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 92-year-old Dorothy Turnquist of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, January 14th, at 11 a.m. at First United Church in Sioux Rapids with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in...
KELOLAND TV
14-year-old arrested after school threat in Windom
WINDOM, Minn (KELO) — A teenager was arrested following an incident at a southwest Minnesota school earlier this week. According to the Windom Police, the department learned from the Windom Area School that there was a possible threat to the building just before 2:30 p.m. Monday. During the investigation,...
knuj.net
SLEEPY EYE MAN FACING ASSAULT CHARGES
A Sleepy Eye man is facing charges of assault and domestic assault after an incident in New Ulm Monday. New Ulm Police were called to a residence for a reported domestic. Officers spoke to a victim and the suspect Logan Zinniel. The victim told authorities that they were in the process of ending their relationship when they got into an argument about finances and the argument escalated and Zinniel allegedly became aggressive. The victim said that Zinniel pushed her down several times and injured her wrist. When officers spoke with Zinniel, he told them that the victim kicked and punched him in the arms and hit him in the head and that the only time he pushed the victim was when he was trying to get her away from him. Zinniel was placed under arrest for domestic assault. The victim went to the New Ulm Medical Center for treatment and was diagnosed with an acute fracture of the bone that connects the pinky to the wrist. Zinniel faces charges of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault.
bigcountry1077.com
Disturbance Call Leads to Drug Charges For Dickens Man
Dickens, IA (KICD)– A Dickens man has been charged with possession of controlled substances. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to East Street in that community last Wednesday on the report of a disturbance. 38-year-old Jeffery Cadwell was later charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug...
nwestiowa.com
Worthington man jailed for OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 25-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Urbano Ramos Lopez stemmed from him losing control of a southbound 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van and entering the median on the Highway 60 expressway about two miles north of Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
High-speed pursuit ends with arrest in Butterfield
A high-speed pursuit Monday evening began in Windom and ended with an arrest in Butterfield. According to the Windom Police Department, an officer witnessed a vehicle driving without headlights on shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night near Kwik Trip. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to stop, taking several roads through Windom before eventually traveling at a high rate of speed to Butterfield. There, the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.
bigcountry1077.com
Dickinson County Supervisors Agree to Support Grant for Terrace Beach Project
West Okoboji, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors agreed support a grant application that would help fund a project being pursued by the City of West Okoboji. Steve Hallgren is assisting the city from the grant aspect. He told the board the proposed project will include a...
bigcountry1077.com
Irene Segelke, 96, of Paullina
Funeral services for 96-year-old Irene Segelke of Paullina will be Saturday, January 14th, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Paullina with burial at Waterman Cemetery in Sutherland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina is in charge...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
bigcountry1077.com
Tiger Girls and Boys Fall to Estherville Lincoln Central
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Girls and Boys Basketball teams were in action on Tuesday taking on Estherville Lincoln Central in a Lakes Conference battle. In the Girls 64-44 loss to Class 3A’s top ranked team Estherville Lincoln Central was lead in scoring by Haylee Stokes with 21. Rylee Yager added 14 points for ELC. Jada Piercy led the way for Spencer with 13. Estherville Lincoln Central improves to 10-0 and 2-0 in the Lakes Conference while Spencer drops to 6-1 and 1-1 in the League.
