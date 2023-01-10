PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a long time coming, but on Friday, the little boy once known as "The Boy in the Box" finally had his name placed on a gravestone.A headstone dedication ceremony was held Friday morning for Joseph Augustus Zarelli. It was the first opportunity CBS Philadelphia had to speak with family members of Zarrelli.Zarelli was identified by investigators last month after decades of work. "He's always been there, Kimberly Augustine, daughter of the late detective who led the investigation, said. "It's always something in our heart and in our head."The boy's body was found in a bassinet box along Susquehanna Road in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO