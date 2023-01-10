Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
Related
Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.
Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Family of Joseph Zarelli "blindsided" when police informed them they were related to him
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a long time coming, but on Friday, the little boy once known as "The Boy in the Box" finally had his name placed on a gravestone.A headstone dedication ceremony was held Friday morning for Joseph Augustus Zarelli. It was the first opportunity CBS Philadelphia had to speak with family members of Zarrelli.Zarelli was identified by investigators last month after decades of work. "He's always been there, Kimberly Augustine, daughter of the late detective who led the investigation, said. "It's always something in our heart and in our head."The boy's body was found in a bassinet box along Susquehanna Road in...
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Dumb Robber Totally Busted After She Left Her Phone At The Bank
I'm over here shaking my head and laughing at the same time. I'm not laughing to add salt to a wound of a woman arrested after trying to rob a bank but then leaving her phone on the counter, I'm laughing because it sounds EXACTLY like something I would do!
Faithful Texas Pitbull Loses His Life to Save His People
It's one of the most heart-wrenching facts about our most faithful pets... they will unquestionably risk their lives to save their family. Sadly, that is exactly what happened when a Texas family watched their mobile home burn down and their pit bull was nowhere to be found after the fire was controlled.
Photo of ‘Big Booty Judy’ Goes Viral in TX Dog Shelter
This one is going to be for the puppy lovers out there. Pictures have gone viral of a pup with a big backside that is up for adoption by the Humane Society of Wichita County. Take a look at the Facebook post, that has since taken off. While the pictures of this pup are so cute, it's the comment section that has many of us laughing. The Humane Society made the post about Judy...
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0