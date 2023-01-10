ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designer on Her Favorite Season 3 Looks and Taking Inspiration in Lily Collins’ Bangs

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Season 3 of “Emily in Paris.” The process of designing the costumes for Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” started with a bang. Or rather, with bangs. Lily Collins, who plays the Netflix dramedy’s title role, first cut some fringe into her hair in her own life before the look made its way into the show. Attempting to turn over a new leaf after the dilemmas created by the Season 2 finale, Season 3 begins with Emily feeling manic and grabbing a pair of scissors — an ordeal that costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi found inspiring. “Everything...
Time Out Global

Five films that capture the essence of summer

In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Art in America

Stella Zhong’s Sculptures and Videos Summon Senses of Intimacy and Alienation

Stella Zhong’s sculptures hinge on prepositions. Behind a prominent part, above eye level, below the floor, in the distance, between panels, or on the underside of a structure, Zhong might hide a painted image or attach a cluster of tiny components, as if they were barnacles on the underside of a boat. The relationships at times feel symbiotic: The sculptures protect or conceal their most vulnerable elements, which are also critical to the works’ functions. In other cases, spatial dynamics come across as playful, like a game of hide-and-seek in which someone is always lurking around the corner. Related Articles In Print:...
Art in America

From the Archives: Pearlstein Today: Upping the Ante

Philip Pearlstein died on Dec. 17, 2022. To commemorate his life and career, we revisit this article that originally appeared in the February 1984 issue of A.i.A. Related Articles Philip Pearlstein, Whose Nude Portraits Defined Realist Painting, Dies at 98 'A True Pioneer': Friends and Colleagues Remember Linda Nochlin Francis Picabia, Art-World Jailer: Philip Pearlstein on 'One of the Prime Movers of Modern Art,' in 1970 At regular intervals since the advent of Abstract Expressionism there have been declarations heralding the imminent comeback of “Realism,” but these announcements have proved themselves to be more in the line of conservative wishful thinking than a fair...
Art in America

Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne

In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
allthatsinteresting.com

The Little-Known Story Of Marie Van Brittan Brown, The Black Woman Who Invented The Modern Home Security System

A nurse from Queens, New York, Marie Van Brittan Brown created the first video home security system in 1966, paving the way for the technology we use today. As a nurse living in Queens, Marie Van Brittan Brown was used to working the night shift. And in the 1960s, Brown’s husband, Albert, also worked unusual hours as an electronics technician.
Devo

The oldest man on Earth tells the reason for his good health

The Guinness encyclopedia of Records confirmed that Juan Vicente is the oldest living person on the planet. oldest man IN WORLDPhoto byPhoto by guinnessworldrecords. Juan Vicente Perez turned the age of 112 and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022. Thus Juan Vicente Perez became the oldest person on Earth.
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
Upworthy

Guy reveals why the 'old man praying’ painting you see everywhere is not what it seems

The painting of an old devout man praying over a bowl of gruel and a loaf of bread in front of a Bible is one of the most popular pieces of 20th century American art. The piece is called “Grace” and you’ll find it in homes, churches and even restaurants. I clearly remember there was a copy of it hanging on the wall at my corner burger joint, Mack’s Burgers, in Torrance, California, in the ’80s. Sadly, it’s been torn down and is now a Jack in the Box. However ubiquitous the photo may be, a new video by pop culture YouTube user Austin McConnell shows that “Grace” isn’t really what it seems.
