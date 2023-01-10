Read full article on original website
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent
Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
Steelers Writer Mocks Organization, Mike Tomlin’s Recent Lack Of Success
The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise is consistently recognized as one of the best run operations in all of American sports. The Rooney family is overwhelmingly respected and the results on the field over the years have propelled the organization into the conversation for one of the best to work and play for. The team has won a league-high, 504 games since the merger in 1970 and is tied for the most Super Bowl Championships with six. Perhaps the most impressive feat of them all is the amount of head coaches that have had the honor and privilege of leading Pittsburgh since over 50 years ago.
Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space
It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
An inside look at Tom Brady's season with the Bucs
A season-long breakdown of how Brady's tumultuous third season with the Buccaneers culminated vs. the Cowboys.
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley guide Giants to first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI
The New York Giants stunned the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with a 31-24 victory on the road to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Eagles will host Giants in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs next weekend
The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants' Playoff Upset
The New York Giants are officially moving on to the NFC's Divisional Round where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll and the Giants upset the No. 2 seed Minnesota Vikings 31-21 on Sunday night. Eli Manning had a two-word reaction to the massive playoff victory. "Let’s ...
Giants beat Vikings 31-24 in NFC Wild Card game
The New York Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in the NFC Wild Card Game.
Report: New team enters Sean Payton sweepstakes
Sean Payton has easily been the hottest name on the head coaching market since the NFL regular season ended, and another team has been granted permission to interview him. The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to meet with Payton, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. They join the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as teams that are planning to interview Payton.
Bengals Get Good Injury News Ahead of Playoff Showdown With Ravens
Cincinnati's defense is healthy heading into the playoffs, despite guys like Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard getting injured late in the season. Lou Anarumo's defense will be tasked with slowing down a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens' offense that will certainly be hoping to run the ball on Sunday night. Cincinnati and...
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Seahawks Playoff Game
The most intriguing part about the 49ers' upcoming playoff isn't the opponent, it's the weather. The Seahawks aren't good. They've lost eight games and they've the seventh-seed, which wasn't a playoff team until recently. It's the NFL's version of a participation trophy. These Seahawks have faced the 49ers twice this season, lost both times and showed no improvement from Game 1 to Game 2.
Report: Seattle Seahawks have made QB decision for 2023
After this season, Smith is a free agent, but Rapoport reported the two sides plan on working out a deal to keep him with the organization. "My understanding is the team wants that to continue," he said. "I'm told Geno Smith will be back with Seattle in 2023." The team...
Pete Carroll Singles Out Players Mistakes In Wild Card Loss
Pete Carroll appeared to have his team ready to go Saturday. The Seattle Seahawks were giving the San Francisco 49ers problems all through the first half of their Wild Card matchup. In the second half, things fell apart for the offense. The Seahawks blew a one-point halftime lead. The Second...
