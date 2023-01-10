A trailer and first-look photos have been released for Marvel stars Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams' new movie, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. Based on Judy Blume's 1970 novel of the same name, the comedy-drama follows 11-year-old Margaret (Fortson) as she's uprooted from her life in New York City and moves to the suburbs of New Jersey, all while going through the tumultuous throes of adolescence.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO