ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

NWSL: Racing Louisville FC at Kansas City Current

By Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33L9rK_0kA1Pho300

May 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks with Kansas City Current owners, his wife Brittany and Chris and Angie Long, before a match against Racing Louisville FC at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jan 7, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wyoming News

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to the sidelines prior to the snap during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wyoming News

Wild Card Weekend: Dolphins-Bills Preview, Props, Prediction

The Miami Dolphins will play their first postseason game since 2016 on Sunday. That's the good news. The bad news is it will come in frigid conditions at division rival Buffalo with a rookie seventh-round draft pick under center. The line opened with the Bills favored by 10 points at BetMGM, but it vaulted to...
BUFFALO, NY
Wyoming News

Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to OC

Ohio State promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator on Friday. Hartline, 36, replaces Kevin Wilson, who left to become the head coach at Tulsa. Hartline was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2022 for the Buckeyes (11-2), who lost to eventual national champion Georgia 42-41 in the CFP semifinals. Head coach Ryan Day has been the play-caller for the offense and it wasn't immediately clear if that...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy