Jackson, TN

WBBJ

School officials talks about new bus tracking app

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school has found a way for students and parents to be more informed going forward. With a new app comes a greater opportunity and experience for parents and their students who are riding the bus in Madison County. The app is called WheresTheBus, and...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Experts discuss top financial goals for 2023

JACKSON, Tenn. — January is not only known for bringing in the new year, but it is also Financial Awareness Month. With resolutions already being created and thought about, these experts conducted a survey on some of the top goals for 2023. Among the list were “save more money,”...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

JPD camera program aimed at solving crime

JACKSON, Tenn. — You could help solve crimes and make the Hub City a safer place to live. The Jackson Police Department is inviting everyone with an external facing camera at their home or business to register for their Camera Registry Program. The program allows businesses and residents to...
WBBJ

Jackson’s Love Your Block programs enters year two: What to expect

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is preparing for year two of Love Your Block. Love Your Block is a City of Services grant program that allows communities and their city leaders to come together to better their city. “We’re starting with canvassing and door knocking and trying...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Families receive free food in Crockett County

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Northwest TN Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, held a mobile food distribution Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 in Crockett County. Products were distributed at 142 Conley Road in Alamo, at the Family Resource Center, with residents scheduled...
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

“Kill list” discovered a West Tennessee high school

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
DRESDEN, TN
WBBJ

Organizations recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Human trafficking can present itself in many forms, and each crime means one more person becomes a victim. And with the month of January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Julanne Stone, with the Scarlet Rope Project, says the goal is to have the conversation. “Bring the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local restaurant to be nationally recognized

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local restaurant is to be nationally recognized. Livingston’s Soda Fountain and Grille, a restaurant in Brownsville, will be featured by a national internet show titled America’s Best Restaurants. ABR’s roadshow travels across the country to highlight independently-owned restaurants. ABR has produced more...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Nominations being accepted for 2023 Sterling Awards

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Sterling Awards. According to the Jackson Area Business and Professional Women, the awards will honor the 20 Most Influential Women in West Tennessee, the Outstanding Woman Military Veteran, and presents the Sue Shelton White Award. They say nominations can...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Two birthdays celebrated at Brookdale Jackson Oaks

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two special ladies were recognized today at Brookdale Jackson Oaks. A celebration was held for Caribel Herndon and Maxine McNatt to celebrate their birthdays. Herndon turned 103 on January 7, while McNatt will turn 103 on the January 21. The celebration was coordinated to fall between...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson State initiative pushes for use of grants

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is promoting an education initiative. Tennessee Reconnect, which was established in 2018, is an initiative to help more adults attend community college or a technical college. Tennessee Reconnect recently dropped the minimum age requirement from 25 years old to 23. Those wanting to...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

TDOT gives update on new bypass

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Several events set to be held over weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Coming up this weekend, West Tennessee has several events you won’t want to miss. Starting off on Saturday, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held in downtown Bolivar. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in honor of the day recognizing civil...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Rain Showers & Storm Chance Thursday, Very Chilly Friday

Storms have become to develop tonight in western Arkansas and they are moving to the northeast. The Storm Prediction Center is considering issued a storm watch that could include Lake, Obion and Dyer Counties. The storms will move through West Tennessee between 1-4 AM overnight. Rain showers and a few...
DYER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

JCS Theatre to perform ‘The Sound Of Music’

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local school is preparing to bring the stage alive with the sound of music. Jackson Christian School’s Theatre Department held dress rehearsals on Wednesday as they prepare to bring “The Sound of Music” to life on stage. “We started working on this...
WBBJ

Johnnie Lee “JJ” Johnson

Funeral service for Johnnie Lee “JJ” Johnson, age 67, will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Trenton, TN. Mr. Johnson died Friday, January 6, 2023 at Jackson- -Madison County General Hospital. Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM...
TRENTON, TN
WBBJ

New building opens on UT Martin campus

MARTIN, Tenn. — A new three-story building is now open at the University of Tennessee at Martin. The new Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building was opened as the university welcomed students back for the beginning of the spring semester. The new building was made possible by a $6.5 million...
MARTIN, TN

