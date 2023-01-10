Read full article on original website
WBBJ
School officials talks about new bus tracking app
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school has found a way for students and parents to be more informed going forward. With a new app comes a greater opportunity and experience for parents and their students who are riding the bus in Madison County. The app is called WheresTheBus, and...
WBBJ
Experts discuss top financial goals for 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. — January is not only known for bringing in the new year, but it is also Financial Awareness Month. With resolutions already being created and thought about, these experts conducted a survey on some of the top goals for 2023. Among the list were “save more money,”...
WBBJ
JPD camera program aimed at solving crime
JACKSON, Tenn. — You could help solve crimes and make the Hub City a safer place to live. The Jackson Police Department is inviting everyone with an external facing camera at their home or business to register for their Camera Registry Program. The program allows businesses and residents to...
WBBJ
Jackson’s Love Your Block programs enters year two: What to expect
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is preparing for year two of Love Your Block. Love Your Block is a City of Services grant program that allows communities and their city leaders to come together to better their city. “We’re starting with canvassing and door knocking and trying...
WBBJ
Families receive free food in Crockett County
ALAMO, Tenn. — The Northwest TN Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, held a mobile food distribution Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 in Crockett County. Products were distributed at 142 Conley Road in Alamo, at the Family Resource Center, with residents scheduled...
WBBJ
School board sends resolutions to state legislators over new law
JACKSON, Tenn. — This spring, a single test could determine if your third grader goes on to fourth grade or is held back. That’s according to a new law that goes into effect this school year. The new law requires third graders that don’t score proficient or higher...
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered a West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
WBBJ
Organizations recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — Human trafficking can present itself in many forms, and each crime means one more person becomes a victim. And with the month of January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Julanne Stone, with the Scarlet Rope Project, says the goal is to have the conversation. “Bring the...
WBBJ
Local restaurant to be nationally recognized
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local restaurant is to be nationally recognized. Livingston’s Soda Fountain and Grille, a restaurant in Brownsville, will be featured by a national internet show titled America’s Best Restaurants. ABR’s roadshow travels across the country to highlight independently-owned restaurants. ABR has produced more...
WBBJ
Nominations being accepted for 2023 Sterling Awards
JACKSON, Tenn. — Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Sterling Awards. According to the Jackson Area Business and Professional Women, the awards will honor the 20 Most Influential Women in West Tennessee, the Outstanding Woman Military Veteran, and presents the Sue Shelton White Award. They say nominations can...
WBBJ
Two birthdays celebrated at Brookdale Jackson Oaks
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two special ladies were recognized today at Brookdale Jackson Oaks. A celebration was held for Caribel Herndon and Maxine McNatt to celebrate their birthdays. Herndon turned 103 on January 7, while McNatt will turn 103 on the January 21. The celebration was coordinated to fall between...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/12/23 – 1/13/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/12/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/13/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Jackson State initiative pushes for use of grants
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is promoting an education initiative. Tennessee Reconnect, which was established in 2018, is an initiative to help more adults attend community college or a technical college. Tennessee Reconnect recently dropped the minimum age requirement from 25 years old to 23. Those wanting to...
WBBJ
TDOT gives update on new bypass
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
WBBJ
Several events set to be held over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — Coming up this weekend, West Tennessee has several events you won’t want to miss. Starting off on Saturday, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held in downtown Bolivar. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in honor of the day recognizing civil...
WBBJ
Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
WBBJ
Rain Showers & Storm Chance Thursday, Very Chilly Friday
Storms have become to develop tonight in western Arkansas and they are moving to the northeast. The Storm Prediction Center is considering issued a storm watch that could include Lake, Obion and Dyer Counties. The storms will move through West Tennessee between 1-4 AM overnight. Rain showers and a few...
WBBJ
JCS Theatre to perform ‘The Sound Of Music’
JACKSON, Tenn. – A local school is preparing to bring the stage alive with the sound of music. Jackson Christian School’s Theatre Department held dress rehearsals on Wednesday as they prepare to bring “The Sound of Music” to life on stage. “We started working on this...
WBBJ
Johnnie Lee “JJ” Johnson
Funeral service for Johnnie Lee “JJ” Johnson, age 67, will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Trenton, TN. Mr. Johnson died Friday, January 6, 2023 at Jackson- -Madison County General Hospital. Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM...
WBBJ
New building opens on UT Martin campus
MARTIN, Tenn. — A new three-story building is now open at the University of Tennessee at Martin. The new Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building was opened as the university welcomed students back for the beginning of the spring semester. The new building was made possible by a $6.5 million...
