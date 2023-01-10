FORT MONMOUTH – There’s no shortage of news coverage for those wishing to learn more about Netflix building a state-of-the-art facility on a large portion of the former Fort Monmouth. One interesting tidbit left out of most news coverage, though, is that movies and television shows have already been produced on the site – by the U.S. Army Signal Corps.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO