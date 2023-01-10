Final yr (2022) was an unprecedented one for cybersecurity, in each good and unhealthy methods. On the optimistic aspect, we noticed elevated use of passwordless and multifactor authentication (MFA) and zero-trust strategies; on the detrimental, the price of data breaches reaching an all-time excessive, the rise of commoditized cybercrime (ransomware-as-a-service), and large breaches of Twitter, WhatsApp, Rockstar and Uber.

