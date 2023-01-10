Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball Hosts Canisius Saturday at Knott Arena
MOUNT ST. MARY'S (6-9, 2-4 MAAC) vs. CANISIUS (6-10, 3-4 MAAC) Saturday, January 14th | 1 p.m. GAME NOTES (MSM) | GAME NOTES (CANISIUS) | WATCH | LIVE STATS | TICKETS. EMMITSBURG, Md. (January 13, 2023) – Mount St. Mary's women's basketball begins a two-game homestand as the Canisius Golden Griffins come to Emmitsburg.
Mount St. Mary's Men's Basketball Hosts Manhattan on Friday Night
MOUNT ST. MARY'S (6-10, 2-3 MAAC) vs. MANHATTAN (5-10, 3-3 MAAC) Friday, January 13, 2023, 7:00 p.m. Knott Arena | Emmitsburg, Md. Mount St. Mary's closed out its four-game road swing with a 63-56 setback at Marist this past Sunday. Dakota Leffew led the Mountaineers with 17 points and seven rebounds while Jalen Benjamin chipped in 15 points. The Mount closed the first half on a 13-to-1 run to take a 28-23 lead at the break. Marist was able to open up a 12-point advantage in the second half to secure the victory.
