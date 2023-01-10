Read full article on original website
WLBT
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars again within a month’s time after being arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a second charge of trafficking a controlled substance. Patrick Francis, 44, was arrested Jan. 11 by JCSD narcotics agents, a little more than...
WDAM-TV
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 2 1/2-month-long investigation ended up in the arrest of one suspect, while a second man remains at-large in a Jones County burglary that involved a fire, an all-terrain vehicle and guns. Michael Scoggins, 32, of Clarke County, was taken into custody early Saturday morning on...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville police seeking information on porch pirate
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “porch pirate.”. The man and a vehicle believed linked to the pirating of said porch were caught by a home security camera. Anyone with information is asked to the call...
WDAM-TV
Bond set for Hattiesburg tax preparers accused of multiple counts of fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers who were arrested on Tuesday on multiple counts of fraud are reportedly out on bond, according to the Forrest County Jail Docket website. According to a waiver of arraignment documents retrieved from the Forrest County Circuit Court, Stephanie, 25, and Sharccara McNair,...
impact601.com
16-year-old leads police on chase; totals Mustang
The Jones County Sheriff's Department was involved in a short high speed pursuit on Monday afternoon after a black Ford Mustang driving south on I-59 passed a unmarked JCSD Tahoe at a high rate of speed. The JCSD investigator driving the Tahoe estimated the speed of the Mustang was approximately...
WDAM-TV
Columbia police investigating reported shooting
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia police are investigating a report of a shooting at a convenience store. Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said it happened at the Shell gas station on U.S. 98. Police hadn’t located a victim or potential suspect at the 10 p.m. mark. Officers do have...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
Mississippi man accused of paying rent with thousands stolen from Tennessee bank accounts
A Mississippi man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Tennessee bank accounts to pay his rent. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Hattiesburg Police arrested an individual on multiple felony indictments. Denario Hooks, 25, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on multiple felony indictments related to identity theft and...
Mississippi man responsible for distributing nearly 18 pounds of meth in two months gets 25 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, was sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents and trial testimony, on Dec. 9,...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County Sheriff warns citizens of scam caller impersonating deputy
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beware of any unexpected phone call. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel was at the office Wdnesday when he received an important phone call, or so he thought. “I got a telephone call from Deputy Harris and he said he was with the Lamar County Sheriff’s...
WDAM-TV
Mother asks for more awareness after daughter arrested for punching alleged bully
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s still a waiting game for one Jones County family, as they fight to put a stop to alleged bullying. WDAM 7 has been investigating this ongoing situation since November and has worked to talk to all parties involved. The family told WDAM this is not only impacting the daughter’s well-being but also her education.
WDAM-TV
2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing multiple counts of fraud in Forrest County. According to the office of the 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter, Stephanie McNair, 25, and Sharccara R. McNair, 37, were separately indicted in a multi-count indictment for the crimes of making fraudulent statements and representation and computer fraud on Tuesday.
Teen injured in high-speed chase involving Jones County deputies
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured during a chase. The incident happened on Interstate 59 on Monday, January 9. According to investigators, a deputy spotted a black Ford Mustang driving south on the interstate at a high rate of speed. The deputy determined the Mustang was […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. elementary school lockdown lifted, unknown man taken into custody by sheriff’s department
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local elementary school was placed on lockdown in Jones County Thursday morning after an unknown man attempted to go inside the school. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies, investigators and command staff were on the scene at North Jones Elementary School, after a man tried to enter the school without permission.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Donta Berry, 21, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Man dies after crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the […]
WDAM-TV
Down trees reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There have been reports of multiple trees down across Jasper County after a weather system passed over the area on Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a downed tree was reported on MS-528 at County Road 14 that was blocking all lanes. The roadway has since been cleared.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Four Individuals Arrested After Drug Bust In Lumberton
On Tuesday, January 10, at around 3:50 p.m. the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Division and the Mississippi Department of Corrections executed a Narcotics Search warrant at 23 Gale Davis Rd. in Lumberton. They removed over a pound of suspected methamphetamine was recovered...
WDAM-TV
Columbia man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for meth trafficking
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia has been sentenced to federal prison on illegal drug trafficking charges in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg Friday. The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi, says 37-year-old Alfredric James was sentenced to 300 months, followed by 10 years probation, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
