NWSL: Racing Louisville FC at Kansas City Current

Active NFL players cast ballots for the first ever Players' All-Pro Team released by the NFL Players Association on Wednesday. Players voted only for their position group or groups and the position group or groups they personally line up against on the gameday. For example, centers could vote for other centers, defensive tackles and inside linebackers. The traditional NFL All-Pro Team is voted on exclusively by media in balloting organized...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO