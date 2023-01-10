ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWSL: Racing Louisville FC at Kansas City Current

By Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports
May 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks with Kansas City Current owners, his wife Brittany and Chris and Angie Long, before a match against Racing Louisville FC at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Greeneville Sun

Colts interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Colts general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Thursday. Irsay confirmed the interview with the 53-year-old Bieniemy, who has been a key presence in the development of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from first-round pick to MVP. The interview circuit is old hat for Bieniemy, although he has never been a head coach at any level. In 2021, Bieniemy interviewed to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

Atlanta to host potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been selected as the neutral site location for a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL announced Thursday. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29. NFL owners approved a resolution last Friday to adjust the AFC playoffs in order to address the competitive inequities created by the cancellation of the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game...
ATLANTA, GA
The Greeneville Sun

All-Pro picks: Patrick Mahomes at QB; WR Justin Jefferson unanimous

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one vote shy of unanimous, and teammate Travis Kelce and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson received all 50 votes for the 2022 NFL All-Pro team released Friday. A panel of 50 media members votes in balloting controlled by the Associated Press. Mahomes received 49 of 50 votes at quarterback, falling one vote shy of unanimous along with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. ...
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND, OH
The Greeneville Sun

NFLPA releases first Players' All-Pro team

Active NFL players cast ballots for the first ever Players' All-Pro Team released by the NFL Players Association on Wednesday. Players voted only for their position group or groups and the position group or groups they personally line up against on the gameday. For example, centers could vote for other centers, defensive tackles and inside linebackers. The traditional NFL All-Pro Team is voted on exclusively by media in balloting organized...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Kansas State star DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah declares for NFL draft

Kansas State star defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced Thursday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this season after recording 11 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Anudike-Uzomah made his announcement on Twitter, saying "Thank you Wildcat nation for all your support throughout my college career." ...
MANHATTAN, KS
NFL: Pro Bowl

Jan 27, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun has been "Greene County's hometown newspaper" since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

