New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will pick the brain of a club legend before making his NFL postseason debut Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings. Jones confirmed to ESPN's Jordan Raanan he'll be reaching out to Eli Manning ahead of this coming weekend. Manning was New York's QB1 when the club selected Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft but ultimately lost his job to the then-rookie early into that campaign. The two-time Super Bowl champion retired in January 2020, but he and Jones remain friendly even if their relationship was "a little awkward at times" throughout the 2019 season.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO