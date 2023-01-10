ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lane Johnson Has 4-Word Message For Eagles Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles' first-round bye will be a huge help when it comes to the recovery of star right tackle Lane Johnson. Johnson suffered a torn adductor during a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He ultimately decided to forgo a season-ending surgery and returned to practice this week. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
QB Daniel Jones to ask Giants legend for playoff advice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will pick the brain of a club legend before making his NFL postseason debut Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings. Jones confirmed to ESPN's Jordan Raanan he'll be reaching out to Eli Manning ahead of this coming weekend. Manning was New York's QB1 when the club selected Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft but ultimately lost his job to the then-rookie early into that campaign. The two-time Super Bowl champion retired in January 2020, but he and Jones remain friendly even if their relationship was "a little awkward at times" throughout the 2019 season.
NEW YORK STATE
Eagles best options if forced to replace Jonathan Gannon

Eagles injury updates: Jalen Hurts’ declaration, Josh Sweat’s return by Geoffrey Knox Eagles News Eagles best options if forced to replace Jonathan Gannon by Geoffrey Knox 3 minutes ago Follow @GQ_4_Eva Tweet Share x Pin Comment Well, we knew these conversations would begin again at some point. Last offseason, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon saw his name enter conversations…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eagles news: Lane Johnson’s title belt, All-Pro mentions of a different sort

Three more wins… That’s all we’re looking for. After watching the Philadelphia Eagles win 14 times during the regular season, we still want more. Two wins at Lincoln Financial Field and another at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will earn the Birds their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. All eyes are on this coaching staff and the wounded members of the NFC’s top-seeded team. All eyes are on Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
What channel is Seattle Seahawks Wild Card game today (1/14/23) vs. San Francisco 49ers? FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Pick for NFL Playoffs 2023

The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, in an AFC Super Wild Card NFL Playoffs game on Saturday, January 14, 2023 (1/14/2023) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in the first of six postseason games to be played Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 4 of 5)

New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
GEORGIA STATE
Mets outfield target strikes a different deal

After the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Billy Eppler shifted his focus. The New York Mets general manager reportedly was in contact with outfielder Andrew McCutchen, but that deal won’t go through either. He is in agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year deal, The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
