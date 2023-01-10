Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Lane Johnson Has 4-Word Message For Eagles Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles' first-round bye will be a huge help when it comes to the recovery of star right tackle Lane Johnson. Johnson suffered a torn adductor during a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He ultimately decided to forgo a season-ending surgery and returned to practice this week. ...
Eagles Could Get Massive Roster Improvement For Playoffs
The Eagles could receive a huge boost to their offensive line for the Divisional Round of the playoffs. All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was spotted at the Eagles' practice session this Friday. He hasn't played since Week 16. Johnson suffered a torn tendon in his abdominal area against ...
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Yankees-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade is possible but AL West contender is ‘serious suitor’
Yup, time for your daily Bryan Reynolds update. This one comes from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, who talked Thursday about the latest trade rumors regarding the Pittsburgh Pirates’ All-Star outfielder. “I am told the Rangers are among the most serious suitors for Reynolds right now. We certainly cannot...
Watch The Philadelphia Eagles' Wives and Girlfriends Get After It After Last Week's Win
The Philadelphia Eagles could make a real run at the Super Bowl this year. So, if you don't have a team to root for as the NFL Playoffs get ready to kick off, maybe pull for the birds out east just to see Eagles players' wives and girlfriends continue to party like this...
QB Daniel Jones to ask Giants legend for playoff advice
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will pick the brain of a club legend before making his NFL postseason debut Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings. Jones confirmed to ESPN's Jordan Raanan he'll be reaching out to Eli Manning ahead of this coming weekend. Manning was New York's QB1 when the club selected Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft but ultimately lost his job to the then-rookie early into that campaign. The two-time Super Bowl champion retired in January 2020, but he and Jones remain friendly even if their relationship was "a little awkward at times" throughout the 2019 season.
Eagles best options if forced to replace Jonathan Gannon
Eagles injury updates: Jalen Hurts’ declaration, Josh Sweat’s return by Geoffrey Knox Eagles News Eagles best options if forced to replace Jonathan Gannon by Geoffrey Knox 3 minutes ago Follow @GQ_4_Eva Tweet Share x Pin Comment Well, we knew these conversations would begin again at some point. Last offseason, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon saw his name enter conversations…
Eagles news: Lane Johnson’s title belt, All-Pro mentions of a different sort
Three more wins… That’s all we’re looking for. After watching the Philadelphia Eagles win 14 times during the regular season, we still want more. Two wins at Lincoln Financial Field and another at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will earn the Birds their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. All eyes are on this coaching staff and the wounded members of the NFC’s top-seeded team. All eyes are on Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Get $200 win or lose on NBA, NHL, NFL Wild Card, and more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online betting is booming in the Buckeye State and our Ohio DraftKings promo code is offering new users $200 win or lose on...
What Changes Now With Ben Simmons?
Now that life without forward Kevin Durant on the hardwood in underway, here's what changes with point-forward Ben Simmons.
What channel is Seattle Seahawks Wild Card game today (1/14/23) vs. San Francisco 49ers? FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Pick for NFL Playoffs 2023
The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, in an AFC Super Wild Card NFL Playoffs game on Saturday, January 14, 2023 (1/14/2023) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in the first of six postseason games to be played Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Jets’ Woody Johnson reveals harsh reality about Zach Wilson’s future with team
The Jets have been searching for a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath walked off the field at Shea Stadium for the final time in December of 1976. And that means owner Woody Johnson has been presiding over that same search in the 23 years since he bought the team in 2000.
Dallas Cowboys’ Sam Williams is wanted by police as NFL playoff game vs. Buccaneers looms: Will he play?
An arrest warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in connection with a car crash, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says “nothing” will impact Williams’ ability to play in Monday night’s NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa.
The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 4 of 5)
New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Mets outfield target strikes a different deal
After the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Billy Eppler shifted his focus. The New York Mets general manager reportedly was in contact with outfielder Andrew McCutchen, but that deal won’t go through either. He is in agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year deal, The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel reports.
3 Jets defenders named All-Pros, including one who made history
The Jets had a remarkable turnaround on defense this year, going from one of the league’s worst units to one of its best. And three of the players behind the turnaround were honored Friday with selections to the Associated Press All-Pro teams.
Cowboys rookie faces arrest warrant days before wild-card game vs. Buccaneers
The pressure’s on for the Dallas Cowboys, who are looking to survive past Monday’s wild-card game and advance in the playoffs. But rookie defensive end Sam Williams has something else to think about - a warrant out for his arrest. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Meet the Philadelphia business owner who keeps pro athletes riding in style
Derrick Copes has gone from washing his own car to washing the cars of the biggest names in Philadelphia.
