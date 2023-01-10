Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Update: Empire Beverage Depot Development Moves ForwardSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
Malik Franklin, A 9 Year Old Boy With Big Ideas And An Even Bigger HeartSouth Suburban NewsCalumet City, IL
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
hanovercentralathletics.com
Boys Varsity Wrestling falls to Lowell 57 – 18
Hanover started strong with Jayden Bartoszek at 220 winning by one and Collin Foy at Hwt pinning his opponent. Wins by Izzy Sinnott by (a pin) at 170 and and Sam Chambers (who won by one) at 195 ended our night. You can catch all our wrestlers in action this...
hometownnewsnow.com
Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
brickienews.com
Brickie Buddies: A Place for All
It all began at breakfast many years ago in the Joan Martin Cafe. It was as simple as, “ Hi! What’s your name?” and friendships started to grow. As time passed, many of these same students made their way up to Hobart High School and started participating in Unified Track. Covid put a temporary stop to Unified Track, but that only made these Brickies more eager to spend time together. It was very apparent to the teachers involved that these students were forming genuine friendships and were eager for more opportunities to be together in addition to Unified Track.
thereporteronline.net
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
NBC Chicago
3 Teens Charged Following Videotaped Attack on Another Teen in Crown Point, Indiana
Three teenagers who attend Crown Point High School in northwest Indiana are facing criminal charges in connection with a "brutal attack" on a fellow student, which was captured on video and spread widely on social media, authorities said. The incident is believed to have taken place Jan. 8 inside a...
fox32chicago.com
When will real winter weather return to Chicago?
CHICAGO - You call this winter? Today will be the 13th straight day with above average temperatures. Chicago has seen only a measly 3.4 inches of snow so far since Dec. 1. That is just a third of average so far this season. It is a wimpy winter and as of today, there is no sign that it will change anytime soon.
3 Northwest Indiana teens charged after ‘brutal attack’ on another teen
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Three teens from Northwest Indiana will face charges after what the Lake County Sheriff is calling a “brutal attack” caught on camera and shared among students on social media. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said detectives believe the attack happened on Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County […]
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
Balloon release held for homeless man shot to death in East Chicago
No one is in custody.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County […]
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man allegedly beat girlfriend for hours with belt, struck police cars during high-speed chase
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A DuPage County judge ordered Thursday a northwest Indiana man be held on $200,000 bond after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a belt for hours before striking two police cars during a high-speed chase. Reginald Hubbert, 40, of Merrillville, Indiana, faces two counts of domestic...
WNDU
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
hot96.com
Three People From Chicago Arrested Overnight In Gibson County
An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Decker around 1:00 this morning when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the car and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the...
hometownnewsnow.com
K-9 Captures Man in Chase from 7 Eleven
(La Porte, IN) - A man could not outrun a police dog in a chase that began early Thursday morning outside the new 7 Eleven in La Porte. Just before 3 a.m., a La Porte County Police officer walked into the store and recognized Jesse Maupin because of his previous encounters with law enforcement.
WNDU
Police investigating after 1 hurt in shooting on South Bend’s west side
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host Career College Fair & Day Party. Over 40 colleges, trade schools, and vendors will be set up for students and parents to get the information they need. Goshen College to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Featured events...
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
WNDU
Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time....
