It all began at breakfast many years ago in the Joan Martin Cafe. It was as simple as, “ Hi! What’s your name?” and friendships started to grow. As time passed, many of these same students made their way up to Hobart High School and started participating in Unified Track. Covid put a temporary stop to Unified Track, but that only made these Brickies more eager to spend time together. It was very apparent to the teachers involved that these students were forming genuine friendships and were eager for more opportunities to be together in addition to Unified Track.

HOBART, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO