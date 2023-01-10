ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterton, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hanovercentralathletics.com

Boys Varsity Wrestling falls to Lowell 57 – 18

Hanover started strong with Jayden Bartoszek at 220 winning by one and Collin Foy at Hwt pinning his opponent. Wins by Izzy Sinnott by (a pin) at 170 and and Sam Chambers (who won by one) at 195 ended our night. You can catch all our wrestlers in action this...
LOWELL, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
LA PORTE, IN
brickienews.com

Brickie Buddies: A Place for All

It all began at breakfast many years ago in the Joan Martin Cafe. It was as simple as, “ Hi! What’s your name?” and friendships started to grow. As time passed, many of these same students made their way up to Hobart High School and started participating in Unified Track. Covid put a temporary stop to Unified Track, but that only made these Brickies more eager to spend time together. It was very apparent to the teachers involved that these students were forming genuine friendships and were eager for more opportunities to be together in addition to Unified Track.
HOBART, IN
thereporteronline.net

Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup

The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
HAMMOND, IN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown

The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
VALPARAISO, IN
fox32chicago.com

When will real winter weather return to Chicago?

CHICAGO - You call this winter? Today will be the 13th straight day with above average temperatures. Chicago has seen only a measly 3.4 inches of snow so far since Dec. 1. That is just a third of average so far this season. It is a wimpy winter and as of today, there is no sign that it will change anytime soon.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago

GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County […]
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

K-9 Captures Man in Chase from 7 Eleven

(La Porte, IN) - A man could not outrun a police dog in a chase that began early Thursday morning outside the new 7 Eleven in La Porte. Just before 3 a.m., a La Porte County Police officer walked into the store and recognized Jesse Maupin because of his previous encounters with law enforcement.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time....
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy