Girls basketball: Penns Grove outlasts Salem Tech
Jameelyonna Horace finished with 22 points and Za’Mylah Seda-Owens had 19 to help lift Penns Grove to a 54-47 win over Salem Tech in Woodstown. Brianna Robbins chipped in with nine points for Penns Grove (6-2). Carly Santimaw led Salem Tech (2-8) with 18 points while Jess Spratt had...
Paulsboro defeats Audubon - Boys basketball recap
Antonio Pandolfo recorded 14 points and five rebounds to lead Paulsboro past Audubon 57-39 in Paulsboro. Both sides scored three points in the first quarter before Audubon (6-6) sported a 16-14 lead at halftime. However, Paulsboro (6-5) took control in the second half and outscored Audubon 43-23. Ja’Vonn Osbourne added...
Levins reaches another milestone in Haddon Twp.’s victory vs. Woodstown - Boys basketball
It’s Tyler Levins’ week at Haddon Township. The senior forward reached the 1,000-point mark during Friday’s 55-36 win over Woodstown in Westmont. Levins secured his 500th career rebounds last time out against Gateway, too. Against Woodstown, Levins finished with 16 points while Josh Dockery made three 3-pointers...
Bridgeton defeats Lower Cape May - Girls basketball recap
Adelina Wilks scored a game-high 25 points to lead Bridgeton past Lower Cape May 44-40 in Erma. Lower Cape May (5-5) sported a 34-26 lead at the end of the third quarter before Bridgeton (10-3) came alive in the fourth and outscored it 18-6. Bridgeton jumped out to a 12-8 lead in the first quarter before Lower Cape May took a four-point advantage into the break.
Sterling gets overtime win at Gloucester - Boys basketball recap
Calen Mundell led the charge as Sterling erased a five-point, fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and beat Gloucester 53-69 in Gloucester City. Jaydis McFadden scored 16 points and Travis Schmid contributed 11 to the winning effort. Liam Gorman led all scorers with 26 points. Aydan Hagan added 13 for Gloucester.
Girls basketball: Haddon Heights gets past Collingswood for 3rd straight win
Madison Clark finished with 16 points to pace Haddon Heights to a 42-21 win over Collingswood in Haddon Heights. Sami Szabo and Gab DiOrio each chipped in with five points for Haddon Heights (4-7), which won its third straight game and four of its last five games after starting out the season with six straight defeats.
Southern defeats Toms River North - Boys basketball recap
Tom Menegus recorded 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Southern past Toms River North 47-40 in Manahawkin. Despite trailing 26-13 at halftime, Southern (9-3) took control in the second half and outscored Toms River North 34-14. Pat Gaffney added 10 points and four assists. Owen Baker led Toms River...
Lindenwold over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Lamar Greene recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lindenwold to a victory at home over West Deptford, 53-42. Tajamir Brown scored a game-high 17 points while Jerimiah Craig chipped in six points, six rebounds, three assists and seven steals for Lindenwold (4-6), which led by five at halftime before expanding the lead with a 17-10 third quarter.
Toms River East over Toms River South - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Russell netted 20 points to guide Toms River East past crosstown rival Toms River South, 63-48, on the road in Toms River. Steven Scorsone also made five 3-pointers and tallied 18 points in the game while Jacob Mathus had eight points and Manny Vargas chipped in with seven. Greg Mazzo recorded six points in the win, too, which brought TRE’s record up to 4-9.
Boys Basketball: Cherry Hill West narrowly defeats Pennsauken
Cherry Hill West managed to defeat Pennsauken in a tight, 70-67 final score, in Pennsauken. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Unbeaten No. 17 Trenton hits triple digits against Allentown - Boys basketball recap
Kabrien Goss scored 32 points with six 3-pointers as Trenton — No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 — won its 13th straight game 100-50 at home against Allentown. Antwan Bridgett added 19 points. Dymir Bailey had 12 and Davontay Hutson 11 in the win. Ray Gooley had...
Woodbury over Audubon - Girls basketball recap
Alexis Davis posted a double-double with 27 points, 24 rebounds, and three assists to lead Woodbury in a 77-23 win over Audubon, in Audubon. Woodbury improved to 10-0 with the win. Ashley Flynn scored eight points for Audubon (6-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Boys basketball: Luke Wood explodes for 37 pts. as Gateway tops Pennsville
Luke Wood buried nine shots and was 7-for-8 from the free-throw line to finish with 37 points as Pennsville stopped Gateway 71-58 in Woodbury Heights. Daniel Saulin tallied 10 points and six rebounds and Cohen Petrutz had 10 points for Pennsville (5-3), which has won four of its last five games. Peyton O’Brien chipped in with eight points and three rebounds.
Egg Harbor defeats Holy Spirit - Boys basketball recap
Jamil Wilkins scored 15 points to lead Egg Harbor past Holy Spirit 70-36 in Absecon. Despite trailing 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, Egg Harbor (10-3) took control the rest of the way as it outscored Holy Spirit 61-26. DJ Germann added 13 points while Jay-Nelly Reyes had 11 points and four rebounds.
Middle Township beats Wildwood Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Re Ale Basquine scored 19 points with 15 rebounds and Bubba McNeil added 16 as Middle Township beat Wildwood Catholic in North Wildwood. Anthony Trombetta contributed 13 points and Jamir McNeil chipped in with 12 in the win. Justin Harper had 17 points for Wildwood Catholic. Jah Walker added 10...
Girls Basketball: Gloucester Tech wins big over Camden Charter
Gloucester Tech rolled over Camden Academy Charter by a final of 56-30, in Sewell. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ocean Township skates by Lacey - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Haar scored three goals and added an assist as Ocean Township beat Lacey 5-1 in Toms River. Giovanni Tritto assisted on three goals. Chris Browning and Aiden Munn had single goals. Josh Giresi got Lacey on the board with a late second-period goal.
Manchester Township tops Pinelands - Boys basketball recap
Manchester township beat Pinelands 50-48 on the road in Tuckerton on the strength of 22 points by Evan Weiner. Pinelands statistics were not reported.
Boys basketball: Bridges and Morris-Jones combine for 47, lead Riverside over STEMCivics
Jashir Bridges scored a game-high 26 points to lead Riverside to a victory at home over STEMCivics, 77-57. Kahree Morris-Jones finished with 21 points while Cameron Brown chipped in nine points for Riverside (5-6), which led by 16 at halftime before pulling further away with a 17-9 third quarter. Kaliff...
Boys Basketball: Burnam leads way for No. 18 Linden, which wins big over Camden Prep
Five different players scored in double figures for Linden, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 95-29 win over Camden Prep in Linden. Jekhi Burnam (20 points), Jaylan Hodge (13), Elijah Motley (11), Elijah Butler (10), and Jalil Turner (10) led Linden (10-2) in scoring. The 95 points...
