Luke Wood buried nine shots and was 7-for-8 from the free-throw line to finish with 37 points as Pennsville stopped Gateway 71-58 in Woodbury Heights. Daniel Saulin tallied 10 points and six rebounds and Cohen Petrutz had 10 points for Pennsville (5-3), which has won four of its last five games. Peyton O’Brien chipped in with eight points and three rebounds.

WOODBURY HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO