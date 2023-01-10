ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullica Hill, NJ

Girls basketball: Penns Grove outlasts Salem Tech

Jameelyonna Horace finished with 22 points and Za’Mylah Seda-Owens had 19 to help lift Penns Grove to a 54-47 win over Salem Tech in Woodstown. Brianna Robbins chipped in with nine points for Penns Grove (6-2). Carly Santimaw led Salem Tech (2-8) with 18 points while Jess Spratt had...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
Paulsboro defeats Audubon - Boys basketball recap

Antonio Pandolfo recorded 14 points and five rebounds to lead Paulsboro past Audubon 57-39 in Paulsboro. Both sides scored three points in the first quarter before Audubon (6-6) sported a 16-14 lead at halftime. However, Paulsboro (6-5) took control in the second half and outscored Audubon 43-23. Ja’Vonn Osbourne added...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Bridgeton defeats Lower Cape May - Girls basketball recap

Adelina Wilks scored a game-high 25 points to lead Bridgeton past Lower Cape May 44-40 in Erma. Lower Cape May (5-5) sported a 34-26 lead at the end of the third quarter before Bridgeton (10-3) came alive in the fourth and outscored it 18-6. Bridgeton jumped out to a 12-8 lead in the first quarter before Lower Cape May took a four-point advantage into the break.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Southern defeats Toms River North - Boys basketball recap

Tom Menegus recorded 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Southern past Toms River North 47-40 in Manahawkin. Despite trailing 26-13 at halftime, Southern (9-3) took control in the second half and outscored Toms River North 34-14. Pat Gaffney added 10 points and four assists. Owen Baker led Toms River...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Lindenwold over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Lamar Greene recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lindenwold to a victory at home over West Deptford, 53-42. Tajamir Brown scored a game-high 17 points while Jerimiah Craig chipped in six points, six rebounds, three assists and seven steals for Lindenwold (4-6), which led by five at halftime before expanding the lead with a 17-10 third quarter.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Toms River East over Toms River South - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Russell netted 20 points to guide Toms River East past crosstown rival Toms River South, 63-48, on the road in Toms River. Steven Scorsone also made five 3-pointers and tallied 18 points in the game while Jacob Mathus had eight points and Manny Vargas chipped in with seven. Greg Mazzo recorded six points in the win, too, which brought TRE’s record up to 4-9.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Woodbury over Audubon - Girls basketball recap

Alexis Davis posted a double-double with 27 points, 24 rebounds, and three assists to lead Woodbury in a 77-23 win over Audubon, in Audubon. Woodbury improved to 10-0 with the win. Ashley Flynn scored eight points for Audubon (6-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
WOODBURY, NJ
Egg Harbor defeats Holy Spirit - Boys basketball recap

Jamil Wilkins scored 15 points to lead Egg Harbor past Holy Spirit 70-36 in Absecon. Despite trailing 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, Egg Harbor (10-3) took control the rest of the way as it outscored Holy Spirit 61-26. DJ Germann added 13 points while Jay-Nelly Reyes had 11 points and four rebounds.
ABSECON, NJ
Middle Township beats Wildwood Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Re Ale Basquine scored 19 points with 15 rebounds and Bubba McNeil added 16 as Middle Township beat Wildwood Catholic in North Wildwood. Anthony Trombetta contributed 13 points and Jamir McNeil chipped in with 12 in the win. Justin Harper had 17 points for Wildwood Catholic. Jah Walker added 10...
WILDWOOD, NJ
