Here’s the full list of N.J. projects in the giant federal spending bill. See what’s in your town.
From affordable housing to new parks, the $1.7 trillion spending bill funding the federal government through Sept. 30 includes hundreds of local projects for New Jersey municipalities, requested by the state’s members of Congress. They were known as earmarks until Congress initially banned them in 2011 because of some...
No new taxes and ‘significant tax cuts’ coming to N.J. this year, Gov. Murphy promises
As he prepares to unveil his new state budget proposal next month, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising New Jerseyans will see “absolutely no new taxes” as well as “significant tax cuts.”. During an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday, the Democratic governor was asked if he can...
Governor Murphy has a whale of a problem with his offshore energy plan | Mulshine
That great American novel “Moby-Dick” begins with the narrator inviting the reader to observe the shoreline of Manhattan:. “Circumambulate the city of a dreamy Sabbath afternoon … What do you see? Posted like silent sentinels all around the town, stand thousands upon thousands of mortal men fixed in ocean reveries.”
Doctor: New Jersey’s healthcare workforce shortage is getting worse | Opinion
I applaud Gov. Phil Murphy’s launch of an independent review of New Jersey’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a physician and leader of a non-profit home care and community health organization, I have repeatedly seen firsthand how Gov. Murphy approached the challenges of the pandemic with heart, strength, and a sense of duty to the most vulnerable.
What if school was all outside, every day? N.J. ‘nature schools’ take class outdoors, rain or shine.
On a recent chilly morning, bundled-up kindergarten students at Star Child Nature School in Medford were collecting tree sap to make glue for handmade ornaments. Other kindergartens were nearby climbing a tree, while the private school’s preschoolers were exploring the Burlington County campground with their teachers, rolling down a huge sandhill and jumping in piles of leaves.
NJ must live up to Dr. King’s legacy and end racial disparity in our justice system | Opinion
Fifty-five years ago this March, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the City of Newark to promote the Poor People’s Campaign. Eight days later, he was dead – assassinated on a motel balcony in Memphis, Tenn. As we mark Dr. King’s birthday this weekend, Newark – and all...
N.J. roofing contractor facing more than $500K in fines for OSHA violations
A New Jersey roofing contractor is facing $584,333 in penalties for exposing workers to fall hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Guelsin Lima, reportedly operating as Extreme Roofing and Siding, LLC, was issued 12 citations – nine willful and three serious violations...
Jersey Shore residents report loud, sustained rumbling
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
Drunk and high drivers now the top cause of fatal crashes in N.J., report shows
Intoxicated drivers buzzed on booze and drugs are now the leading cause of fatal traffic crashes in New Jersey, according to a just-released annual State Police report that analyzed fatal collisions in 2021. For the first time in a decade, distracted driving was not the leading cause of fatal crashes...
One of N.J.’s largest school districts says students no longer need to wear masks
The school district in New Jersey’s third-largest city is rescinding the mask mandate in has had in place since Jan. 3. Paterson schools required students and teachers to wear masks after the resumption of classes following the holiday break amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the region. But, Schools...
Clipping coupons on our way to equality | Editorial
It’s not often that a New Jersey legislative proposal gets coverage not only from in-state media, but on national websites that grocery shoppers use to find printable “cents-off” offers and online discounts. Apparently, consumers are so outraged by a recent trend that they’re giving kudos to Assemblyman...
Man struck and killed in crosswalk was on vacation in N.J.
The man struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning while using a crosswalk at an intersection in Freehold Township has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Taylor from Guyana. Taylor was using a crosswalk around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 southbound and Schibanoff Lane in Freehold as...
The new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport is a mess. Pack your patience, Jersey travelers | Politi
As the Uber driver made an unexpected hard right after pulling into the Newark Airport complex, I found myself experiencing emotions uncommon to most travel experiences at this place. There was curiosity. There was anticipation. There was — dare I say it? — excitement. On my way to cover the...
Drunk driver pleads guilty in crash that killed mother of 2, officials say
A drunk driver has entered a guilty plea in a crash that killed a mother of two last year, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said. Attila Princz, 42, of Sparta, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree death by auto and driving while intoxicated in the wreck that killed 41-year-old Sparta resident Erin Moore on January 30, 2022, prosecutors said.
Who wants to be a judge? | Sheneman
Justice delayed is justice denied. -Someone who had to wait 18 months for a divorce, probably. Are you stuck in a go-nowhere, dead end job? Are you a motivated law school grad excited willing to work in the fast paced world of jurisprudence? Have we got an opportunity for you. New Jersey needs judges, bad.
N.J. weather: Mixed signals for snow fans, with warm air and cold air in long-range forecasts
There’s some good news and some bad news for New Jersey snow fans who are hoping our low-snow winter trend makes a big reversal. First, the bad news: Long-range forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center say there’s a high probability that the New Jersey region — and most of the eastern U.S. — will have warmer than normal temperatures during the last two weeks of January, and possibly into early February.
N.J. wrestlers in the national rankings: New entrant, fluidity headline latest ranks
The dual meet season is heating up and tournament season seems to be wrapping up with Escape the Rock this weekend. Still, New Jersey wrestlers are proving time and again they are among the best in the country. With some big time matches on the horizons and the chance for...
Escape the Rock wrestling placewinners, medal-round results and team scoring
The Escape the Rock wrestling tournament concluded on Sunday with a heavy New Jersey presence. Overall there were four champions from New Jersey and 10 finalists. Below check out all the placewinners with the results from the first-, third-, fifth- and seventh place matches at the elite tournament at Council Rock South (Pa.) High School.
Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Jan. 13
We’re another week deeper into the N.J. high school wrestling season, so it’s time for another rollout of our group and conference rankings. Our first release of the rankings provided an idea of where every team stands in their group and league, but with more wrestling to garner, there was some movement in different parts of the state.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing
Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
