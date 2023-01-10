ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

What if school was all outside, every day? N.J. ‘nature schools’ take class outdoors, rain or shine.

On a recent chilly morning, bundled-up kindergarten students at Star Child Nature School in Medford were collecting tree sap to make glue for handmade ornaments. Other kindergartens were nearby climbing a tree, while the private school’s preschoolers were exploring the Burlington County campground with their teachers, rolling down a huge sandhill and jumping in piles of leaves.
Clipping coupons on our way to equality | Editorial

It’s not often that a New Jersey legislative proposal gets coverage not only from in-state media, but on national websites that grocery shoppers use to find printable “cents-off” offers and online discounts. Apparently, consumers are so outraged by a recent trend that they’re giving kudos to Assemblyman...
Who wants to be a judge? | Sheneman

Justice delayed is justice denied. -Someone who had to wait 18 months for a divorce, probably. Are you stuck in a go-nowhere, dead end job? Are you a motivated law school grad excited willing to work in the fast paced world of jurisprudence? Have we got an opportunity for you. New Jersey needs judges, bad.
N.J. weather: Mixed signals for snow fans, with warm air and cold air in long-range forecasts

There’s some good news and some bad news for New Jersey snow fans who are hoping our low-snow winter trend makes a big reversal. First, the bad news: Long-range forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center say there’s a high probability that the New Jersey region — and most of the eastern U.S. — will have warmer than normal temperatures during the last two weeks of January, and possibly into early February.
Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Jan. 13

We’re another week deeper into the N.J. high school wrestling season, so it’s time for another rollout of our group and conference rankings. Our first release of the rankings provided an idea of where every team stands in their group and league, but with more wrestling to garner, there was some movement in different parts of the state.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing

Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
