Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
Chrome Accents Set Apart This Nike Air Force 1 Duo
The Nike Air Force 1 is no longer celebrating its fortieth anniversary, but Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design continues to tease new styles prepped for the new year. Case in point?: Two pairs featuring chrome accents. Unofficially dubbed the “Chrome Pack,” the unreleased duo couples white leather with either shimmering...
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best Impression Of The “Space Jam” 11s
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is constantly referencing signatures beyond MJ’s first. Alongside homages to iconic AJ1s, the silhouette is frequently paying its respects to several fan favorite models — the Air Jordan 11, of course, included. With its next offering, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is taking...
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed
Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
Tan And “Black Toe” Styling Lands On The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate
The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate may not be close to dethroning the mainline model in terms of popularity, but the silhouette has become a go-to option for women with an affinity for fashion-boldness. Recently, the model emerged in a tan and black color combination. Akin to the Air Jordan...
Golden Metallic Accents Coat The GS Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC To Chicago”
Michael Jordan’s journey from Chapel Hill to Chicago has been well-documented across Jordan Brand’s retro-tooled offerings. While the Air Jordan 2 Low is set to retell the famed “UNC to Chicago” expedition, the Beaverton brand’s youth-exclusive efforts have taken a strategic approach towards rekindling the connection between His Airness and the next generation. From expressing the roots of the “Bred” colorway to partaking in the Air Jordan 1’s sunset photo shoot, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is now harkening the AJ 2’s upcoming sequence with a golden twist.
This Upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low Is Constructed Almost Entirely Out Of Suede
From a collaboration with Jarritos to a rumored sequel to the iconic “Heineken” Dunk, Nike SB is in store for quite the year. Inline releases, too, are soon to ramp up, starting with this colorful, suede-constructed Dunk Low. Unlike what we’re accustomed to from its mainline counterparts, this...
The Nike Air Max Penny Is Cool And Calm With “Pure Platinum”
Alongside the collaborative aid of Social Status, Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny has been privy to a raucous revitalization alongside the return of OG casts and hues. From the 90s-concocted pair’s iconic “Home”, “All-Star” and “Orlando” scheme, an unbeknownst greyscale composition extends over Hardaway’s first signature silhouette impersonating that of a 2005 release.
GloRilla & Moneybagg Yo Tease Brand New Collaboration
GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo have joined forces for a brand new collaboration, and they’ve both teased what’s coming on their respective social media pages. On Monday (January 9), Big Glo and Moneybagg shared a video of themselves rapping along to their new collaboration which appears to be about a tumultuous couple.
The Nike Dunk Low To Land In A “Clear Jade” Colorway
We’re only a little over a week into 2023 and the Dunk Low already has a stacked line-up of upcoming releases. More are continuing to surface by the day, such as this newly-revealed “Clear Jade” colorway. Much like many a previously-released GR, the Nike Dunk Low “Clear...
Beyonce’s IVY PARK Revamps The adidas Top Ten 2000
Following the debut of the latest IVY PARK pack titled “IVYTOPIA” this past summer, Beyonce is now transitioning to a relatively untouched realm of the Three Stripes’ extensive catalog for her activewear brand to assimilate with. Introduced via the feet of Kobe Bryant at the turn of the millennium, the adidas Top Ten 2000 now receives a blissful fashion-forward treatment from Queen B.
Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her”
The past handful of years have been good to women obsessed with sneakers as companies like NIKE, Inc. have dedicated more time and energy to exclusive releases for them. The latest – the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” – finally launches on Jan. 14 after initial rumors propped up in June 2022.
adidas Y-3 Gives The Superstar A Stealthy Makeover
Yohji Yamamoto has been releasing his interpretation of footwear through the adidas Y-3 imprint since the early aughts. In addition to original designs, the Japanese creative has been adding his own spin to classic silhouettes from the Three Stripes archive, among them, the Superstar. Unlike previous iterations from the storied...
The Next Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Split” Dresses Up In Green, Grey, And Off-White Shades
The Nike Dunk Low “Split,” which was introduced only a few days post-New Years, would be one of the first in a long line of reveals, which spanned silhouettes like the Dunk High as well as the Air Force 1 Low. And now, as revealed this week, the collection will also feature not just one but two colorways of the Air Force 1 Mid.
“Burnished Teal” Adds The Nike Air More Uptempo To The Swooshes Latest Collection
Every few months The Swoosh employs an all-new inline colorway collection to stretch across the brand’s diverse lifestyle offerings. From the Nike Dunk Low to Charles Barkley’s Nike Air Max CB 94, a burnished finish is beginning to harken across a myriad of disparate silhouettes, now connecting atop the Nike Air More Uptempo.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Appears In Shades Of Purple
Although Jordan Brand has countless stories to tell through sneakers about Michael Jordan, the imprint continues to experiment with color palettes, concepts, and materials. Recently, the Air Jordan 1 Mid emerged in a mix of purple and off white tones likely slated for a springtime launch. Akin to a recent...
A “Better Scarlet” Heel Shines On The adidas UltraBOOST 1.0
For a half decade the original adidas UltraBOOST remained untouched as the Three Stripes brand toiled with subliminal tooling updates that paled in comparison to that of its OG construction and cushioning. Following the silhouettes return to familiar casts and colorways, a reversion to its debut name has proffered with it a slate of all-new offerings.
The Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” Is Scheduled To Return On May 13
Last seen in 2012, the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” is finally set to retro on May 13. Over the last decade, the silhouette has been rumored to return ad nauseam, but it seems Jordan Brand has finally put things into motion to reissue the “Black/White/Tour Yellow” covered pair that debuted in 2006. Dimensions of the sneaker haven’t been disclosed by the brand nor by those with early pairs of the Air Jordan, but it’s likely the model follows Tinker Hatfield’s blueprint from 1989 closer than past retros – namely in the forefoot area. “Tour Yellow” flair appears underneath the tongue mesh, via plastic eyelets, detailing on the tongue, and throughout the midsole, harkening back to a time during which non-Chicago Bulls color schemes on Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers wasn’t commonplace. Jumpman logos are featured on the spine in a stark “White” look, further differentiating the “Thunder” ensemble from those that predated it. Lastly, the shoe box is given an updated look from the last time the pair dropped.
