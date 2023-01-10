Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
An Exciting and New Premium Store is Now Open at Monmouth County, NJ Mall
You don't get this kind of news every day. There are actually stores that are opening in Monmouth County. The number one request is consistant. Many have been begging for a Cracker Barrel to open in Monmouth and Ocean for a very long time. Over at Freehold Raceway Mall there...
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Suspicious Object Briefly Clears Westwood Shopping Plaza
What turned out to be a harmless homemade lighter cleared a Bergen County shopping plaza mid-Wednesday afternoon. The lighter, found in a clothing shipment at T.J. Maxx in Westwood, "may have accidentally been placed or fallen into the shipment at a warehouse prior to delivery," borough Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.
Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit
Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
New Diner Coming To Bergen County
Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJ
The New Jersey Statewide and Morristown Affordable Housing Waiting List are now accepting applications for affordable rentals. Don’t miss this opportunity! Affordable rental properties are now available in Morristown, New Jersey!
Code Blue in Effect for Morristown and Morris County This Weekend
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Friday January 13. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
Applications Now Be Accepted for Affordable Rentals in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Renters are now able to submit an application for affordable rentals in Morristown. Submit an application at www.affordableHomesNewJersey.com and join the Morristown Rental Waiting List by February 21, 2023 to be included in the random lottery number drawing to determine priority order. The rental location is Max on Morris, 175 Morris Street in Morristown. According to town officials, four new rentals are estimated to be available in Spring 2023. Rents, not including utilities include: 3 Bedroom Apartments- one very low at $596 one low at $1,195 two moderate at $1,495 Amenities include central AC, dishwasher, washer and dryer, parking for an additional $150 a space, pets allowed, no smoking. Maximum Gross Incomes by household
Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center
LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Popular Sub Shop Opening New Nassau County Location
A popular chain of sub sandwich shops is set to open its newest location on Long Island. Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its latest shop in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, according to a release from Breslin Realty.
Three N.J. cities top national survey for % of residents who rent their homes
Three New Jersey cities top a nationwide list for the percentage of residents who rent their homes, with a fourth in the top 10, according to a survey released Thursday. Newark, the state’s largest city, has the nation’s highest percentage of renters, with 79.15%, followed by Elizabeth, at 75.5%, and Paterson, at 75.32%, according to the survey based on U.S. Census data. Jersey City ranked sixth, at 71.7%, according to the survey.
ucnj.org
“ASK” about Services for Seniors in Union County
The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors and their caregivers to come to Union County’s ASK community events in January, and meet in person with professional staff for expert guidance on senior programs and resources. Help with filling out forms is also provided. Bilingual staff will be...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Newark Man Busted Again After Morris County Chase In Stolen Mercedes, This Time Ramming Cop Car
A Newark man with a laundry list of prior charges involving eluding and burglary yet again tried — and failed — to get away from police after breaking into a home twice, stealing a Mercedes, and ramming a police cruiser, authorities said on Friday, Jan. 13. Tysean Ware,...
Jersey Cash 5 jackpot split between three North Jersey winners
Three winning tickets were sold in the Jersey Cash 5 lottery drawing, each worth $65,568 before taxes. Three winners, all from North Jersey matched all of the numbers and split the $196,704 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 03, 06, 10, 17, and 23 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. The tickets were sold at Krauszers in Fairlawn, Fresh Deli Market in East Orange and Ron’s Deli in Union County. The post Jersey Cash 5 jackpot split between three North Jersey winners appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. weather: When it comes to this low-snow winter, we are not alone
It may be of little solace to all the folks in New Jersey, New York City and Philadelphia who actually enjoy winters with snow on the ground. But, we are not alone. The people way up north in Boston are also going through a rare winter season with hardly any snowflakes falling from the sky.
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0