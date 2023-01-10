MORRISTOWN, NJ - Renters are now able to submit an application for affordable rentals in Morristown. Submit an application at www.affordableHomesNewJersey.com and join the Morristown Rental Waiting List by February 21, 2023 to be included in the random lottery number drawing to determine priority order. The rental location is Max on Morris, 175 Morris Street in Morristown. According to town officials, four new rentals are estimated to be available in Spring 2023. Rents, not including utilities include: 3 Bedroom Apartments- one very low at $596 one low at $1,195 two moderate at $1,495 Amenities include central AC, dishwasher, washer and dryer, parking for an additional $150 a space, pets allowed, no smoking. Maximum Gross Incomes by household

