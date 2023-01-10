ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

Daily Voice

Suspicious Object Briefly Clears Westwood Shopping Plaza

What turned out to be a harmless homemade lighter cleared a Bergen County shopping plaza mid-Wednesday afternoon. The lighter, found in a clothing shipment at T.J. Maxx in Westwood, "may have accidentally been placed or fallen into the shipment at a warehouse prior to delivery," borough Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit

Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Diner Coming To Bergen County

Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Applications Now Be Accepted for Affordable Rentals in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Renters are now able to submit an application for affordable rentals in Morristown. Submit an application at www.affordableHomesNewJersey.com and join the Morristown Rental Waiting List by February 21, 2023 to be included in the random lottery number drawing to determine priority order. The rental location is Max on Morris, 175 Morris Street in Morristown. According to town officials, four new rentals are estimated to be available in Spring 2023. Rents, not including utilities include: 3 Bedroom Apartments-  one very low at $596 one low at $1,195 two moderate at $1,495 Amenities include central AC, dishwasher, washer and dryer, parking for an additional $150 a space, pets allowed, no smoking. Maximum Gross Incomes by  household
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center

LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Sub Shop Opening New Nassau County Location

A popular chain of sub sandwich shops is set to open its newest location on Long Island. Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its latest shop in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, according to a release from Breslin Realty.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Three N.J. cities top national survey for % of residents who rent their homes

Three New Jersey cities top a nationwide list for the percentage of residents who rent their homes, with a fourth in the top 10, according to a survey released Thursday. Newark, the state’s largest city, has the nation’s highest percentage of renters, with 79.15%, followed by Elizabeth, at 75.5%, and Paterson, at 75.32%, according to the survey based on U.S. Census data. Jersey City ranked sixth, at 71.7%, according to the survey.
NEWARK, NJ
ucnj.org

“ASK” about Services for Seniors in Union County

The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors and their caregivers to come to Union County’s ASK community events in January, and meet in person with professional staff for expert guidance on senior programs and resources. Help with filling out forms is also provided. Bilingual staff will be...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey Cash 5 jackpot split between three North Jersey winners

Three winning tickets were sold in the Jersey Cash 5 lottery drawing, each worth $65,568 before taxes. Three winners, all from North Jersey matched all of the numbers and split the $196,704 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 03, 06, 10, 17, and 23 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. The tickets were sold at Krauszers in Fairlawn, Fresh Deli Market in East Orange and Ron’s Deli in Union County. The post Jersey Cash 5 jackpot split between three North Jersey winners appeared first on Shore News Network.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
