Massachusetts State

SFGate

Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Southern California sheriff's deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition after a gunbattle, authorities said Saturday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect in the killing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun. Calhoun,...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
SFGate

Remains found in ocean 22 years ago ID'd as Las Vegas man

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Human remains recovered from the Atlantic Ocean more than two decades ago have been identified as a Las Vegas man, officials said. The remains discovered 27 miles (43 kilometers) off the coast on July 24, 2000, belonged to 84-year-old Philip Kahn, who was reported missing that same year, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Missing Youth Is At Risk

PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma Police said in an alert Sunday morning that a youth reported missing last week is at risk. Michelle Marcoux, 16, was reported as willfully missing on Jan. 12 after Marcoux did not return home from school. Marcoux is described as white, 5-foot-8, and weighing about 250 pounds....
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

California cops kill suspect who allegedly took a hostage

DOS PALOS, Calif. (AP) — A suspect who was holding a juvenile hostage with a knife in California was shot and killed by law enforcement Friday morning, authorities said. Merced County sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment complex in the city of Dos Palos around 11:45 a.m. following a report of a physical domestic incident, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
DOS PALOS, CA
SFGate

Man Accused Of Using Device To Steal Atm Users Data

BELMONT (BCN) A Seattle man was arrested in Belmont for allegedly tampering with an ATM in Belmont, Belmont police said in a statement Friday. A Bank of America technician found a skimming device on one of the ATMs and a camera set up nearby. A skimming device is a piece...
BELMONT, CA
SFGate

Santa Rosa Grocery Store Roof Catches Fire

Santa Rosa firefighters battled a fire Thursday afternoon at a grocery store. The fire call came in at 12:24 p.m. at Whole Foods Market, 390 Coddingtown Center, for a fire located on the roof of the store. Employees evacuated the supermarket, which was open at the time of the fire.
SANTA ROSA, CA

