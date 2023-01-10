Read full article on original website
A school staffer searched the backpack of a Virginia 6-year-old before shooting. Now, the school will install metal detectors
Richneck Elementary School in Virginia will install walk-through metal detectors after officials were alerted last week that a 6-year-old student who allegedly shot his teacher might have had a weapon but failed to find it after a search.
Hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher, a school administrator was told the child may have brought a gun to school: superintendent
School officials searched the student's backpack, but didn't find anything, the superintendent told parents. The boy later shot his teacher in class.
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Southern California sheriff's deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition after a gunbattle, authorities said Saturday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect in the killing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun. Calhoun,...
Remains found in ocean 22 years ago ID'd as Las Vegas man
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Human remains recovered from the Atlantic Ocean more than two decades ago have been identified as a Las Vegas man, officials said. The remains discovered 27 miles (43 kilometers) off the coast on July 24, 2000, belonged to 84-year-old Philip Kahn, who was reported missing that same year, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday.
Missing Youth Is At Risk
PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma Police said in an alert Sunday morning that a youth reported missing last week is at risk. Michelle Marcoux, 16, was reported as willfully missing on Jan. 12 after Marcoux did not return home from school. Marcoux is described as white, 5-foot-8, and weighing about 250 pounds....
California cops kill suspect who allegedly took a hostage
DOS PALOS, Calif. (AP) — A suspect who was holding a juvenile hostage with a knife in California was shot and killed by law enforcement Friday morning, authorities said. Merced County sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment complex in the city of Dos Palos around 11:45 a.m. following a report of a physical domestic incident, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
Man Accused Of Using Device To Steal Atm Users Data
BELMONT (BCN) A Seattle man was arrested in Belmont for allegedly tampering with an ATM in Belmont, Belmont police said in a statement Friday. A Bank of America technician found a skimming device on one of the ATMs and a camera set up nearby. A skimming device is a piece...
Santa Rosa Grocery Store Roof Catches Fire
Santa Rosa firefighters battled a fire Thursday afternoon at a grocery store. The fire call came in at 12:24 p.m. at Whole Foods Market, 390 Coddingtown Center, for a fire located on the roof of the store. Employees evacuated the supermarket, which was open at the time of the fire.
