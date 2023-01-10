NWSL: Racing Louisville FC at Kansas City Current

Colts general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Thursday. Irsay confirmed the interview with the 53-year-old Bieniemy, who has been a key presence in the development of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from first-round pick to MVP. The interview circuit is old hat for Bieniemy, although he has never been a head coach at any level. In 2021, Bieniemy interviewed to...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO