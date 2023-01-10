Read full article on original website
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Where to Eat During Northern Liberties Restaurant WeekMarilyn Johnson
No new taxes and ‘significant tax cuts’ coming to N.J. this year, Gov. Murphy promises
As he prepares to unveil his new state budget proposal next month, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising New Jerseyans will see “absolutely no new taxes” as well as “significant tax cuts.”. During an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday, the Democratic governor was asked if he can...
Phil Murphy to sign law that will make getting birth control easier for New Jersey women
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will be signing into law a bill that will provide greater ease and access to birth control for women in the Garden State. On Friday, Murphy will be joined by Dr. Maria Sophocles on the statehouse steps in Trenton to formally sign the bill. “Sen. Shirley Turner’s bill permits pharmacists to provide prescription-free birth control in the state of New Jersey, allowing easier access to contraceptives and reducing the number of unwanted pregnancies in the state,” said a spokesperson for Global Communication Works today. “Women will need to see a clinician for The post Phil Murphy to sign law that will make getting birth control easier for New Jersey women appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murphy’s shameful omission in State of the State address (Opinion)
If you’re not paying attention, Phil Murphy can look like an aww shucks kind of great guy. If you ARE paying attention, he looks like a snake in the grass. Especially if you think omission is as bad as a lie. During Tuesday’s State of the State address he...
Bush-appointed judge to hear both challenges to N.J. gun law
The decision marks a victory for gun rights advocates seeking to pare down New Jersey’s restrictions on where firearms can be carried. The post Bush-appointed judge to hear both challenges to N.J. gun law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of Rights
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to maintain sibling relationships in the child welfare system, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S1034/A1357, establishing the Siblings’ Bill of Rights in New Jersey. The bill, which will take effect immediately, will supplement the Child Placement Bill of Rights, adding a number...
Liquor, taxes, guns: Lots of questions after NJ's State of the State for 'Ask Governor Murphy'
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy meets with Senate President Nicholas Scutari, right, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, second right, before he delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature at the statehouse, in Trenton. The governor returns to WNYC at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the monthly call-in show. [ more › ]
N.J. law allowing birth control without a prescription is ‘a win for humans,’ doctor says
Under the new law, pharmacists can provide oral, transdermal, or vaginal contraceptives —from birth control pills to hormonal patches to vaginal rings — without a prescription. The post N.J. law allowing birth control without a prescription is ‘a win for humans,’ doctor says appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Undocumented children now covered for health insurance in NJ
Immigrant and health care advocates are eager to spread the word about a state program that now enables all children regardless of their residency or citizenship status to get public health insurance if their families meet the financial criteria. Several advocates called it New Jersey’s best kept secret of 2023,...
newjerseymonitor.com
Governor Murphy signs bill unfreezing severance protections
Severance protections long stalled by the pandemic are set to go into effect after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill ending their stasis. The new law requires qualifying businesses with at least 100 full-time employees to provide severance pay when they lay off 50 or more workers within a 30-day period as part of a move or closure.
In annual speech, Governor Murphy pushes for reform of liquor license system
Gov. Phil Murphy’s speech focused more heavily on New Jersey’s business climate than speeches in past years, and progressive policy proposals that helped build the Democrats' base made scant appearance The post In annual speech, Governor Murphy pushes for reform of liquor license system appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Gov. Hochul stands by LaSalle as chief judge pick despite pushback from progressive lawmakers
Hector LaSalle would be the first Latino to lead New York's highest court, but he is facing opposition from many progressive-leaning lawmakers who feel his record is far too moderate.
New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers
A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
wrnjradio.com
Senator Oroho: Federal judge confirms Gov. Murphy’s new concealed carry law is likely unconstitutional, issues temporary order preventing enforcement
NEW JERSEY – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho (R-24) responded after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to prevent new restrictions on concealed carry permit holders recently signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy from being enforced:. “Republicans warned when Governor Murphy’s concealed carry law was being...
N.J. reports 2,363 COVID cases, 18 deaths; two counties drop to ‘medium’ community levels
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,363 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers two counties — Hunterdon and Warren — to have “medium” community levels of COVID-19. The CDC previously considered them to have “high” community levels of coronavirus, along with the rest of the state’s 21 counties.
Experts react to Gov. Kathy Hochul's new housing plan
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a directive Tuesday to create 800,000 new homes across the state in the next 10 years. Some housing experts are optimistic it could work.As she recounted her own parents' journey from trailer park to house, Hochul acknowledged the dire need for more homes for today's families."We know this is a big ask," the governor said during her State of the State Address, "and that's why localities will get help from the state.In her first year, the governor rolled out $25 billion in funding for 100,000 affordable homes over five years. To bring an...
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
roi-nj.com
Charter Schools Association awards $4.25M to 3 schools in Trenton, Jersey City
The New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association announced it intends to provide three schools with a total of $4.25 million in funding from its federal Charter School Program grant. Achievers Early College Prep Charter School and Paul Robeson Charter School in Trenton will each receive $1.5 million, while Kindle Education...
newjerseymonitor.com
Governor Murphy warns business leaders of recession
Gov. Phil Murphy told South Jersey business leaders Wednesday that his administration expects the state is poised to enter a recession, though he said he believes the downturn will be far less severe than the one caused by the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. “I’m in the camp of a shallow...
WRGB
Gov. Hochul addresses pandemic disruption & trauma still impacting schools
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY - Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State “book” is 263 pages, and around 10 pages of that focuses on what’s simply being called "providing high quality education." The Governor mentioned something we've reported a lot on, that "progress...
hanovertownship.com
Murphy Administration Announces Opening of Wait List for Statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources will be accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List. People can go online at www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 from 9 a.m. on January 17, 2023, to 5 p.m....
NJ.com
