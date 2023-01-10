ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Shore News Network

Phil Murphy to sign law that will make getting birth control easier for New Jersey women

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will be signing into law a bill that will provide greater ease and access to birth control for women in the Garden State. On Friday, Murphy will be joined by Dr. Maria Sophocles on the statehouse steps in Trenton to formally sign the bill. “Sen. Shirley Turner’s bill permits pharmacists to provide prescription-free birth control in the state of New Jersey, allowing easier access to contraceptives and reducing the number of unwanted pregnancies in the state,” said a spokesperson for Global Communication Works today. “Women will need to see a clinician for The post Phil Murphy to sign law that will make getting birth control easier for New Jersey women appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Spotlight

Undocumented children now covered for health insurance in NJ

Immigrant and health care advocates are eager to spread the word about a state program that now enables all children regardless of their residency or citizenship status to get public health insurance if their families meet the financial criteria. Several advocates called it New Jersey’s best kept secret of 2023,...
newjerseymonitor.com

Governor Murphy signs bill unfreezing severance protections

Severance protections long stalled by the pandemic are set to go into effect after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill ending their stasis. The new law requires qualifying businesses with at least 100 full-time employees to provide severance pay when they lay off 50 or more workers within a 30-day period as part of a move or closure.
NJ Spotlight

New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers

A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
wrnjradio.com

Senator Oroho: Federal judge confirms Gov. Murphy’s new concealed carry law is likely unconstitutional, issues temporary order preventing enforcement

NEW JERSEY – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho (R-24) responded after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to prevent new restrictions on concealed carry permit holders recently signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy from being enforced:. “Republicans warned when Governor Murphy’s concealed carry law was being...
NJ.com

N.J. reports 2,363 COVID cases, 18 deaths; two counties drop to ‘medium’ community levels

New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,363 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers two counties — Hunterdon and Warren — to have “medium” community levels of COVID-19. The CDC previously considered them to have “high” community levels of coronavirus, along with the rest of the state’s 21 counties.
CBS New York

Experts react to Gov. Kathy Hochul's new housing plan

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a directive Tuesday to create 800,000 new homes across the state in the next 10 years. Some housing experts are optimistic it could work.As she recounted her own parents' journey from trailer park to house, Hochul acknowledged the dire need for more homes for today's families."We know this is a big ask," the governor said during her State of the State Address, "and that's why localities will get help from the state.In her first year, the governor rolled out $25 billion in funding for 100,000 affordable homes over five years. To bring an...
newjerseymonitor.com

Governor Murphy warns business leaders of recession

Gov. Phil Murphy told South Jersey business leaders Wednesday that his administration expects the state is poised to enter a recession, though he said he believes the downturn will be far less severe than the one caused by the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. “I’m in the camp of a shallow...
WRGB

Gov. Hochul addresses pandemic disruption & trauma still impacting schools

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY - Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State “book” is 263 pages, and around 10 pages of that focuses on what’s simply being called "providing high quality education." The Governor mentioned something we've reported a lot on, that "progress...
