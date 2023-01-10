ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spray of bullets hits four in drive-by shooting at south Albany park

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Albany police are investigating a Sunday drive-by shooting that left four injured. File Photo

ALBANY — Albany police are investigating what was described as a drive-by shooting at a city park in which multiple shots were fired into a group of people that left four injured.

Four victims ages 12 through 25 received gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening in the incident that occurred on Sunday evening, according to the Albany Police Department. The shootings occurred at a Driskell Park basketball court behind the 1023 S. McKinley St. Driskell Community Center, and police responded to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, where all of the victims had been taken by private car, at about 7:35 p.m.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

