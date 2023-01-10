Read full article on original website
Unbeaten No. 17 Trenton hits triple digits against Allentown - Boys basketball recap
Kabrien Goss scored 32 points with six 3-pointers as Trenton — No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 — won its 13th straight game 100-50 at home against Allentown. Antwan Bridgett added 19 points. Dymir Bailey had 12 and Davontay Hutson 11 in the win. Ray Gooley had...
Devils beat Ducks 6-2, match win total from last season in 34 less games | 3 takeaways
Any time the Ducks gained any sort of momentum on Friday, it was followed by an equally-strong Devils jab. Former Devil Adam Henrique scores late in the second? Damon Severson dishes a beautiful pass to Jesper Boqvist early in the third. Budding Ducks star Trevor Zegras connects on the power play? His friend Jack Hughes nets a high danger chance 36 seconds after.
Ocean Township skates by Lacey - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Haar scored three goals and added an assist as Ocean Township beat Lacey 5-1 in Toms River. Giovanni Tritto assisted on three goals. Chris Browning and Aiden Munn had single goals. Josh Giresi got Lacey on the board with a late second-period goal.
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic defeats Springfield Central (MA) - HoopHall Classic
Omari Moore scored 17 points to lead Hudson Catholic past Springfield Central (MA) 43-41 in the HoopHall Classic at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. Despite trailing 32-29 heading into the fourth quarter, Hudson Catholic did enough down the stretch to outscore Springfield Central 14-9 and come away with the win. Springfield Central sprang out to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter before Hudson Catholic made it an 18-17 game at halftime.
Boys ice hockey: Hopewell Valley edges Paul VI
Liam Yeoman scored twice and Logan Camilerri netted the game-winner as Hopewell Valley squeezed past Paul VI 4-3 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees Township. Matthew Cudmore tallied a goal and Gavin Nau had two assists for Hopewell Valley (7-4-1). Ryan Morici finished with 30 saves. CJ Compagnola had...
Boys basketball recap: Givens scores 23 to pace Immaculata over Montgomery
Sean Givens finished with a game-high 23 points to power the Immaculata High boys’ basketball team to a 74-57 victory over Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery. Josh Williams (14), Cole Hayden (11) and Chigozie Anyora (10) also reached double figures in scoring for the Spartans (9-1). Ethan Lin paced the...
Boys Basketball: Cherry Hill West narrowly defeats Pennsauken
Cherry Hill West managed to defeat Pennsauken in a tight, 70-67 final score, in Pennsauken.
Boys Basketball: Burnam leads way for No. 18 Linden, which wins big over Camden Prep
Five different players scored in double figures for Linden, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 95-29 win over Camden Prep in Linden. Jekhi Burnam (20 points), Jaylan Hodge (13), Elijah Motley (11), Elijah Butler (10), and Jalil Turner (10) led Linden (10-2) in scoring. The 95 points...
Marlboro over Nottingham - Boys ice hockey recap
Alen Grigorian posted two goals and three assists to lead Marlboro-Holmdel to a 9-4 win over Nottingham-Hamilton West-Steinert in Middletown Ice World. David Mord added on two goals and two assists for Marlboro (2-10). Ryan Kapp added on a goal and four assists, while Ben Lecy recorded a goal and two assists. Jake Nied, Jason Hasko and Kyle Rabkin each scored once, while Gavin Jacobi made thee assists.
Girls Ice Hockey: Statewide notebook for January 13
Girls Ice Hockey: Chatham vs Randolph on January 11, 2023 — Girls Hockey Statewide Notebook, January 14. NOTE: This notebook covers the 2023 portion of the schedule so far. So anything from January 1 to January 12 is fair game.
Who are the boys basketball Player of the Year candidates in the Burlington County League?
There is a lot of talent in New Jersey and players around the Burlington County Scholastic League have proven that so far this season. But who have emerged as some of the best in the league?. The NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff has taken a look at the stats...
Waldwick edges Leonia - Boys basketball recap
James Mooney scored the game-winning basket to give Waldwick the narrow victory on the road over Leonia, 55-53. Ryan Woolbert scored a game-high 18 points while Mooney finished with five points for Waldwick (4-7), which trailed by four after one before expanding the lead with a 14-6 second quarter. Andrew...
Lindenwold over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Lamar Greene recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lindenwold to a victory at home over West Deptford, 53-42. Tajamir Brown scored a game-high 17 points while Jerimiah Craig chipped in six points, six rebounds, three assists and seven steals for Lindenwold (4-6), which led by five at halftime before expanding the lead with a 17-10 third quarter.
Spotswood defeats Iselin Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Kiye Walker tallied 20 points to lead Spotswood past Iselin Kennedy 64-43 in Spotswood. Despite trailing 23-22 at halftime, Spotswood (9-3) took control in the second half outscoring Iselin Kennedy 42-20. Aiden Scher added 18 points. Apurva Amin led Iselin Kennedy (4-7) with 13 points.
Sterling gets overtime win at Gloucester - Boys basketball recap
Calen Mundell led the charge as Sterling erased a five-point, fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and beat Gloucester 53-69 in Gloucester City. Jaydis McFadden scored 16 points and Travis Schmid contributed 11 to the winning effort. Liam Gorman led all scorers with 26 points. Aydan Hagan added 13 for Gloucester.
Boys basketball: St. Mary downs Rutherford in Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic (PHOTOS)
Luke Gaccione and Julien Leveille each scored 15 points to lead St. Mary in a 64-39 win over Rutherford at the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Felician University in Rutherford.
Boys Basketball: Haddon Township dominates as Levins drops 39 points
Tyler Levins scored 39 points and finished with a double-double as Haddon Township dominated Gateway 72-43, in Westmont. Levins added 11 rebounds to go along with his 39 points to complete the double-double. Haddon Township (2-10) scored 19 points in the first, second and fourth quarters as its offense rolled....
Koinonia defeats College Achieve Central - Boys basketball recap
Michael Moudatsos scored 20 points to lift Koinonia over College Achieve Central 54-46 in Plainfield. Koinonia (4-6) sprang out to a 10-8 lead in the first quarter before College Achieve Central (1-5) took a two-point advantage into halftime. Koinonia jumped back ahead 36-34 in the third before pulling away in the fourth.
Point Beach over Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Kevin Burns posted a double-double with 24 points, 1 rebound and four assists to lead Point Pleasant Beach in a 65-54 win over Henry Hudson in Point Pleasant. John Coakley also recorded a double-double for Point Beach (7-3) by finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Stephen Seaman and Kyle Kolans also scored 10 points in the win.
Boys Basketball: Veritas Christian defeats High Point
Veritas Christian defeated High Point by a final of 44-36, in Sparta.
