Morristown, NJ

NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic defeats Springfield Central (MA) - HoopHall Classic

Omari Moore scored 17 points to lead Hudson Catholic past Springfield Central (MA) 43-41 in the HoopHall Classic at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. Despite trailing 32-29 heading into the fourth quarter, Hudson Catholic did enough down the stretch to outscore Springfield Central 14-9 and come away with the win. Springfield Central sprang out to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter before Hudson Catholic made it an 18-17 game at halftime.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boys ice hockey: Hopewell Valley edges Paul VI

Liam Yeoman scored twice and Logan Camilerri netted the game-winner as Hopewell Valley squeezed past Paul VI 4-3 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees Township. Matthew Cudmore tallied a goal and Gavin Nau had two assists for Hopewell Valley (7-4-1). Ryan Morici finished with 30 saves. CJ Compagnola had...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
Marlboro over Nottingham - Boys ice hockey recap

Alen Grigorian posted two goals and three assists to lead Marlboro-Holmdel to a 9-4 win over Nottingham-Hamilton West-Steinert in Middletown Ice World. David Mord added on two goals and two assists for Marlboro (2-10). Ryan Kapp added on a goal and four assists, while Ben Lecy recorded a goal and two assists. Jake Nied, Jason Hasko and Kyle Rabkin each scored once, while Gavin Jacobi made thee assists.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Girls Ice Hockey: Statewide notebook for January 13

Girls Ice Hockey: Chatham vs Randolph on January 11, 2023 — Girls Hockey Statewide Notebook, January 14. NOTE: This notebook covers the 2023 portion of the schedule so far. So anything from January 1 to January 12 is fair game. If you purchase a product or register for an...
CHATHAM, NJ
Waldwick edges Leonia - Boys basketball recap

James Mooney scored the game-winning basket to give Waldwick the narrow victory on the road over Leonia, 55-53. Ryan Woolbert scored a game-high 18 points while Mooney finished with five points for Waldwick (4-7), which trailed by four after one before expanding the lead with a 14-6 second quarter. Andrew...
LEONIA, NJ
Lindenwold over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Lamar Greene recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lindenwold to a victory at home over West Deptford, 53-42. Tajamir Brown scored a game-high 17 points while Jerimiah Craig chipped in six points, six rebounds, three assists and seven steals for Lindenwold (4-6), which led by five at halftime before expanding the lead with a 17-10 third quarter.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Spotswood defeats Iselin Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Kiye Walker tallied 20 points to lead Spotswood past Iselin Kennedy 64-43 in Spotswood. Despite trailing 23-22 at halftime, Spotswood (9-3) took control in the second half outscoring Iselin Kennedy 42-20. Aiden Scher added 18 points. Apurva Amin led Iselin Kennedy (4-7) with 13 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Koinonia defeats College Achieve Central - Boys basketball recap

Michael Moudatsos scored 20 points to lift Koinonia over College Achieve Central 54-46 in Plainfield. Koinonia (4-6) sprang out to a 10-8 lead in the first quarter before College Achieve Central (1-5) took a two-point advantage into halftime. Koinonia jumped back ahead 36-34 in the third before pulling away in the fourth.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Point Beach over Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap

Kevin Burns posted a double-double with 24 points, 1 rebound and four assists to lead Point Pleasant Beach in a 65-54 win over Henry Hudson in Point Pleasant. John Coakley also recorded a double-double for Point Beach (7-3) by finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Stephen Seaman and Kyle Kolans also scored 10 points in the win.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
