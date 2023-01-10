Omari Moore scored 17 points to lead Hudson Catholic past Springfield Central (MA) 43-41 in the HoopHall Classic at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. Despite trailing 32-29 heading into the fourth quarter, Hudson Catholic did enough down the stretch to outscore Springfield Central 14-9 and come away with the win. Springfield Central sprang out to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter before Hudson Catholic made it an 18-17 game at halftime.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO