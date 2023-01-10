Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder
Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Yankees-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade is possible but AL West contender is ‘serious suitor’
Yup, time for your daily Bryan Reynolds update. This one comes from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, who talked Thursday about the latest trade rumors regarding the Pittsburgh Pirates’ All-Star outfielder. “I am told the Rangers are among the most serious suitors for Reynolds right now. We certainly cannot...
Eagles’ Josh Sweat re-lives the ‘5 seconds’ when everything was at stake
PHILADELPHIA – For a terrifying moment, Josh Sweat’s life and career flashed before him. The Eagles defensive end laid on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after feeling a jolt through his body — from his neck to his toes — and the medical staff rushed to his side while his teammates cleared the way. Sweat, while attempting a first-quarter tackle of New Orleans Saints’ Adam Prentice, had charged down the line of scrimmage and lunged headfirst at Prentice as the fullback plowed through a hole.
Mets outfield target strikes a different deal
After the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Billy Eppler shifted his focus. The New York Mets general manager reportedly was in contact with outfielder Andrew McCutchen, but that deal won’t go through either. He is in agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year deal, The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel reports.
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Pocket $200 in Bonus Bets for Mavericks-Trail Blazers
New York Post readers in Ohio can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Claim your $200 in bonus bets with the FanDuel Promo Code and Let’s learn how to claim these offers and see our best NBA bet for tonight. Learn more about the FanDuel welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Claim all the best offers for Ohio sports betting. FanDuel Ohio offer This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook, place your...
N.J. native ‘fits the mold’ if Cowboys fire Mike McCarthy
If the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, will head coach Mike McCarthy be back next season?. Damien Woody doesn’t think so, and named Morristown, N.J. native Dan Quinn as a potential replacement on “Get Up!”:. “If Mike McCarthy is one and done,...
Yankees-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade talks include several top prospects
This just in: Bryan Reynolds wants a trade. OK, maybe that’s not exactly breaking news. After all, we’ve been talking for weeks about how the Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder is hoping for a new home. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And we’ve been talking about...
Former NFL QB says Jets Zach Wilson didn’t need ‘tough love’
The New York Jets are going to be putting some big time focus on their quarterback position this offseason. That’s because the guy they picked No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU turned out to be something of a disappointment. Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in November after a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, for which he declined to take responsibility in a postgame press conference.
AP All-Pro teams announced: Complete voting results as Giants, Jets, Eagles are honored
Dexter Lawrence added Associated Press second-team All-Pro to his list of 2022 honors Friday and he was joined by teammate Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ third-year left tackle. Lawrence, in his fourth season, was named a first-team all-pro earlier in the week by the NFLPA in its inaugural awarding of All-Pro status by a vote of the players. He leads the team with 7 1/2 sacks and was recently described as “the centerpiece” of the Giants’ defense.
N.J. native with deep Yankees bloodlines designated for assignment
The Chicago Cubs announced Friday that they are designating Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment. The 31-year-old made his major league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017 and then was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays in 2018. That stint was brief and he was outrighted of the roster. He required Tommy John surgery the next spring, and he didn’t see major league action again until 2022.
Ex-Yankees left-handers avoid arbitration, get nice salary bumps
Jordan Montgomery is ready to run it back with the St. Louis Cardinals. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports the left-hander avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract, getting a nice bump from his 2022 salary of $6 million. Friday is the deadline for MLB teams and arbitration-eligible...
