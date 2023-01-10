ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder

Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NJ.com

Eagles’ Josh Sweat re-lives the ‘5 seconds’ when everything was at stake

PHILADELPHIA – For a terrifying moment, Josh Sweat’s life and career flashed before him. The Eagles defensive end laid on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after feeling a jolt through his body — from his neck to his toes — and the medical staff rushed to his side while his teammates cleared the way. Sweat, while attempting a first-quarter tackle of New Orleans Saints’ Adam Prentice, had charged down the line of scrimmage and lunged headfirst at Prentice as the fullback plowed through a hole.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Mets outfield target strikes a different deal

After the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Billy Eppler shifted his focus. The New York Mets general manager reportedly was in contact with outfielder Andrew McCutchen, but that deal won’t go through either. He is in agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year deal, The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Pocket $200 in Bonus Bets for Mavericks-Trail Blazers

New York Post readers in Ohio can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Claim your $200 in bonus bets with the FanDuel Promo Code and Let’s learn how to claim these offers and see our best NBA bet for tonight. Learn more about the FanDuel welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Claim all the best offers for Ohio sports betting. FanDuel Ohio offer This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook, place your...
OHIO STATE
NJ.com

Former NFL QB says Jets Zach Wilson didn’t need ‘tough love’

The New York Jets are going to be putting some big time focus on their quarterback position this offseason. That’s because the guy they picked No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU turned out to be something of a disappointment. Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in November after a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, for which he declined to take responsibility in a postgame press conference.
NJ.com

AP All-Pro teams announced: Complete voting results as Giants, Jets, Eagles are honored

Dexter Lawrence added Associated Press second-team All-Pro to his list of 2022 honors Friday and he was joined by teammate Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ third-year left tackle. Lawrence, in his fourth season, was named a first-team all-pro earlier in the week by the NFLPA in its inaugural awarding of All-Pro status by a vote of the players. He leads the team with 7 1/2 sacks and was recently described as “the centerpiece” of the Giants’ defense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J. native with deep Yankees bloodlines designated for assignment

The Chicago Cubs announced Friday that they are designating Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment. The 31-year-old made his major league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017 and then was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays in 2018. That stint was brief and he was outrighted of the roster. He required Tommy John surgery the next spring, and he didn’t see major league action again until 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees left-handers avoid arbitration, get nice salary bumps

Jordan Montgomery is ready to run it back with the St. Louis Cardinals. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports the left-hander avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract, getting a nice bump from his 2022 salary of $6 million. Friday is the deadline for MLB teams and arbitration-eligible...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
