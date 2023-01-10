Read full article on original website
Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey
Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey. You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February. According to the Daily Voice, two...
Brick Fest Live Is Coming To Edison, NJ And It Looks Amazing
This fantastic family-friendly festival is coming to New Jersey, and between the interactive displays and tons of entertainment, it's turning into a can't-miss event. I love big expos like this one, there's always so much to do and so much to pack into a fun-filled day. When I was a...
Paper Plane Coffee Co. brings family legacy to Montclair
News 12’s Tony Caputo and photojournalist Rudy Bode met with owner Jonathan Echeverry to learn more about the business.
theobserver.com
Newark tradesman buys Lincoln Cinema property
The Lincoln Cinema property on Kearny Avenue, stuck in a time warp for nearly the last eight years, has finally been sold — to an Essex County tradesman looking to redevelop the site primarily for residential use. But parking issues — or, more to the point, the lack of...
New Jersey Monthly
Italian Pop-Up at Montclair’s Fascino Pays Homage to the Past
For Ryan DePersio and his Italian family, Sunday was the golden day of the week. “We would eat like people would on a holiday, but every Sunday,” says the chef/owner of Montclair’s Fascino, one of New Jersey Monthly’s best restaurants of 2022. The “huge spread of food” his family enjoyed was lovingly cooked by his grandparents. “We ate at their house every Sunday up until I was about 25 years old,” he says.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in North Bergen, NJ
Found in the northern section of Hudson County, New Jersey, is the enthralling township of North Bergen. It was incorporated as a township in 1843, and its history goes back to the 1600s when it was first inhabited. According to the 2020 U.S. census, North Bergen had more than 63,000...
roi-nj.com
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital celebrates performing 2,000 robotic cardiac ablation procedures
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital recently celebrated successfully treating more than 2,000 patients affected by irregular heartbeats with advanced, specialized robotic cardiac ablation technology. RWJUH is among 100 hospitals worldwide offering Stereotaxis Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Cardiologists who specialize in the electrical circuitry of...
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Power outage frustrates passengers as Newark opens new terminal
NEWARK, N.J. -- A day after the Federal Aviation Administration had to temporarily ground flights due to a computer outage, Newark Liberty International Airport welcomed a new terminal.But it didn't take off as smoothly as travelers would hope. One of the first planes to fly into Newark Airport's new Terminal A gave visitors a glistening glimpse of New Jersey, but the true test is what those from Jersey think. "My experience has been great," said Columbus resident John Heller. "Very high tech. I was reading online before we came. It's all about New Jersey, which is pretty cool," said Kim Lester of Dunellen. Everywhere you turn,...
Services set for Centenary University’s first lady who died in Hackettstown hit-and-run crash
Services are set to remember Centenary University’s first lady who died following a hit-and-run accident last weekend in Hackettstown. Jeanne Murphy, wife of university President Bruce Murphy, was struck about 7:30 a.m. this past Saturday along Reese Avenue near First Avenue, Hackettstown Police and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said. Murphy, 70, was on her morning walk at the time of the incident, the university had said.
Hoboken dog greets elderly pandemic friend: video
A pandemic friendship reunion was caught on camera in Hoboken, NJ.
Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV’s Most Famous Anchors & Reporters
I just HAVE to know where some of the most iconic faces in New York are now. New York's media landscape has been shaped by the anchors and reporters on TV for decades. We LOVE to see some of these faces on TV, but where are they after they leave the TV airwaves in the number one market in the country?
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Staten Island hairstylist stars in Peacock’s new reality show, ‘The Traitors:’ How to watch all 10 episodes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a new reality television show on Peacock and it stars a Staten Island hair stylist!. Peacock’s The Traitors premiers on Jan. 12, 2023 and Anjelica Conti of Huguenot is one of the 20 contestants. All 10 episodes (at an hour each) will be available to stream. In The Traitors, 20 contestants will vie for a huge cash prize.
Three N.J. cities top national survey for % of residents who rent their homes
Three New Jersey cities top a nationwide list for the percentage of residents who rent their homes, with a fourth in the top 10, according to a survey released Thursday. Newark, the state’s largest city, has the nation’s highest percentage of renters, with 79.15%, followed by Elizabeth, at 75.5%, and Paterson, at 75.32%, according to the survey based on U.S. Census data. Jersey City ranked sixth, at 71.7%, according to the survey.
hudsontv.com
Right To Counsel Campaign To Hold Jersey City Tenant’s Town Hall Thursday Night
In Jersey City, like many rapidly growing cities, tenants are facing immense burdens: rent continues to rise as economic conditions become more and more unstable. Renters received little relief and no eviction moratorium during the Covid-19 pandemic, and people are still at risk of becoming infected with new variants. Gentrification and displacement by large real estate developers, subsidized by our city, are hiking up rents, breaking up our neighborhoods, and displacing long-term residents. While every person in the U.S. has a constitutional right to an attorney in criminal proceedings, legal protections for civil cases such as evictions are few and far between. No one should have to fear being kicked out of their homes, and as of right now tenants are not guaranteed legal protection when being evicted, even in egregious cases of landlord harassment, discrimination, or other mistreatment.
WATCH: Newark cop released from hospital after being stabbed
Newark Police Officer Ramon Aguirre was one of three officers responding to a domestic violence call last week on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. The suspect kicked and stabbed the officers with two of the cops requiring hospital treatment. Officer Aguirre was stabbed in the arm and hand and spent...
