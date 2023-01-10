Read full article on original website
Family of Joseph Zarelli "blindsided" when police informed them they were related to him
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a long time coming, but on Friday, the little boy once known as "The Boy in the Box" finally had his name placed on a gravestone.A headstone dedication ceremony was held Friday morning for Joseph Augustus Zarelli. It was the first opportunity CBS Philadelphia had to speak with family members of Zarrelli.Zarelli was identified by investigators last month after decades of work. "He's always been there, Kimberly Augustine, daughter of the late detective who led the investigation, said. "It's always something in our heart and in our head."The boy's body was found in a bassinet box along Susquehanna Road in...
Missouri is all for the right to bear arms – but the right to bare arms is up for debate
Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. The right to bear arms is sacred in Missouri: the state has some of the weakest gun laws in the US. The right to bare arms, however? Well that’s a little more complicated. On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives decided to spend its time debating what sort of clothes female legislators should wear in the chamber. Did they also review the current dress code for male legislators? No, of course not. After some deliberation on this important issue, the lawmakers decided that women were allowed to wear cardigans and jackets but must conceal their arms. Can’t have ladies flashing a naughty bit of elbow when men are trying to get important stuff done!
