KYTV
Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander. Bob Saylor, 83, entered the nationwide contest conducted by Mitsubishi and Mattel. Saylor also won a car in 1986, his last new car. “I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me,” said Saylor....
KYTV
Man found not guilty in a deadly shooting at West Plains, Mo. truck stop
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Police arrested Damian Paul Henry, of West Plains, for the death of James Harlan Vineyard, 34, of West Plains. Police responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop...
houstonherald.com
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
KTLO
One killed, another injured in Newton County accident Tuesday
One person was killed and another was injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Newton County. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, 45-year-old Dustin Vandusen of Harrison was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 65 when he crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve, striking the vehicle of 41-year-old April Middleton of Western Grove.
whiterivernow.com
Evening Shade man arrested after Antioch Road chicken house theft
An Evening Shade man has been charged with three felonies as a result of allegedly breaking into a chicken house and cutting out and stealing the wiring. Independence County Sheriff’s Department Detective Michael Moody investigated the burglary and theft. The chicken house was located on Antioch Road in northern Independence County.
KTLO
West Plains woman seriously injured in one vehicle accident
A West Plains woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon outside Grand Gulf State Park. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 58-year-old Steven Holt of West Plains, was traveling westbound on County Road 378 when he lost control on the gravel roadway, a 1/2 mile west of Grand Gulf State Park when he skidded off the left side of the road and overturned.
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash
A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
KTLO
Earthquake reported in Izard County Tuesday morning
A minor earthquake has been reported in Izard County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 1.8 quake was recorded 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne Tuesday morning at 1:49. The location is also 28.4 southeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are rarely felt. However,...
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house. Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6. According to an affidavit, they responded to...
KYTV
Green Forest, Ark., high school teacher arrested for inappropriate relations with a student
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a Green Forest High School teacher accused of inappropriate relations with a student. Dustin Lee, 45, faces sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child charges. A judge set his bond at $75,000. Lee taught English in...
Kait 8
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 after the player matched four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
KTLO
Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County
A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
Kait 8
Investigators: Hit and run suspect thought he hit a mailbox
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Batesville man suspected of a hit and run that sent another man to the hospital. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the 5800 block of Harrison Street Annex, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office report.
KTLO
Two people injured in Taney Co accident Wednesday
Two people were injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in Taney County on U.S. Highway 65 just 2.5 miles south of Hollister. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Mathew Campbell from Harrison was traveling southbound when he failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck the drivers side door of 60-year-old Harold Davis of Reed Springs, Mo.
KTLO
Branson man killed in single vehicle accident
A Branson man was killed in a single vehicle accident Thursday in Christian County, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Bryan Baker was traveling eastbound on Missouri 14 2.5 east of Bruner, Mo. when his vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Baker was pronounced...
KTLO
Harrison woman charged for stabbing person with box cutter
A Harrison woman is has been charged with a Class Y felony count of 1st degree battery for stabbing another person with a box cutter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing near the campus of North Arkansas College. Upon arrival, officers located a box cutter in the front yard. After it was stored as evidence, officers attempted to speak with the female victim at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center but was unable to due to receiving medical care for her injuries.
KTLO
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
KYTV
Man is sentenced to life in prison for killing a couple in Flippin, Ark.
FLIPPIN, Ark. (KY3) -Dale Stikeleather, 63, of Flippin pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of capital murder. Online court records show Stikeleather admitted to shooting and killing Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson in May 2022. Investigators say Stikeleather killed the couple because they wouldn’t sell their pickup. Detectives say they...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported early Tuesday
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in Northeast Arkansas early Tuesday morning. The USGS reported the magnitude 1.8 quake struck at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 10. It had a depth of 15 kilometers. It was located 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne and about...
