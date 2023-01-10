On Tuesday evening, several dozen activists gathered at Jefferson Square Park for a vigil protesting the death of another person at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday, Jan. 9. Ishmael Puckett, 61, was the 13th person to die in the custody of LMDC in the last 14 months. In a statement on Monday, LMDC said he had been experiencing “medical distress” but did not identify a potential cause of death.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO