leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Walk Through The Keswick Club, A “New” Bar With A Storied Past
Last Friday marked the opening of The Keswick Club, a bar in the Shelby Park building that previously housed the brick-and-mortar location of Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs. Red Top owners Ryan and Rachel Cohee (who also own The Keswick) closed the hot dog joint last September, opting instead to run their business as a food truck.
leoweekly.com
Louisville native Jack Harlow Nominated For Six iHeartRadio Music Awards
This morning, iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment released the list of nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Louisville native Jack Harlow was among the nominees. Harlow received six nominations total, making him one of the three most nominated artists at this year’s awards, tied with Lizzo and Drake.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend
If you’re looking for things to do this weekend in Louisville, we got you covered. The beloved novelty basketball team will dance, dunk, and dribble their way around the Yum! Center once again. SATURDAY, JANUARY 14. Shrek Rave (21+) Mercury Ballroom. $22-$32 | 9 p.m. Party all night at...
leoweekly.com
The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy for Jan. 11
7:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets. 7:30 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets. 7:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets. 7:30 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets. 7:30 p.m. — The Roast of Elon Musk, Planet of...
leoweekly.com
Louisville’s Kentucky Derby Museum Marks Derby 149 With New Secretariat Exhibit
Construction has begun on a new exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Ahead of this year’s 149th Kentucky Derby, the museum is creating the space honoring one of the greatest racehorses of all time, marking the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic Triple Crown win and still unbeaten times.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Protesters Hold Vigil Outside LMDC To Mourn Recent Jail Deaths, Call For Reforms
On Tuesday evening, several dozen activists gathered at Jefferson Square Park for a vigil protesting the death of another person at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday, Jan. 9. Ishmael Puckett, 61, was the 13th person to die in the custody of LMDC in the last 14 months. In a statement on Monday, LMDC said he had been experiencing “medical distress” but did not identify a potential cause of death.
leoweekly.com
New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Urban League celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with sports
The Louisville Urban League is celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr., with sports. Specifically track. First, is the the Louisville Urban League Invitational, an open meet for youth across Kentucky. The second is the annual LUL/KSU Indoor classic. The Urban League will host Historically Black Colleges and Universities from across the country.
leoweekly.com
Flight Delays Hit Louisville Airport after FAA Computer Malfunction
Airport flight delays seem to be de rigueur, and this morning Louisville got a good taste of the mess flight delays cause when the Federal Aviation Administration stopped all flights across the country this morning after a computer malfunction. Air traffic came to a halt nationwide and in Louisville caused...
