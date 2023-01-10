ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott

By SAM METZ
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjyVv_0kA18V1F00

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country's largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.

Though organizers decided to move the twice yearly event back to Utah, many large ski and apparel brands skipped it, pointing to a confluence of factors including politics and changing industry dynamics. Notably absent were industry heavyweights such as Patagonia, The North Face and REI, which signed onto a letter asking trade show organizers not to return to Utah.

The debate over the location of the show, which can generate millions of dollars for the local economy where it's held, centers around land management in southern Utah, particularly over the boundaries of two national monuments, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. Many brands with histories of environmental advocacy believe Utah is a bad choice because state officials oppose protecting some lands that the industry cherishes.

The industry trade show moved to Denver in 2018 after Utah lawmakers successfully asked President Donald Trump to downsize the two monuments, which had been designated by President Barack Obama and President Bill Clinton, respectively. Trump's move opened up part of the land for mining and drilling, angering the outdoor recreation industry, which relies on customers being able to access public lands.

But show organizer Emerald X said the four-year boycott wasn't effective. In a statement last year announcing it was bringing the trade show back to Utah, the company said "we will push back, not pull back."

“We firmly believe that staying engaged and collectively contributing to the ongoing discussion, no matter how difficult, is far more constructive,” the statement said.

Utah has continued to fight the federal government over the monuments. After President Joe Biden restored the size of the two, the state joined with rural counties to sue.

This week's trade show includes “community corners” and “campfire discussions" with local activists and public officials about environmental stewardship and sustainability.

"Part of our reengagement into Salt Lake City with state and local officials is the environment. Access to all of the recreation land is vital to the health of the industry," Marisa Nicholson, the show director, said.

Nicholson acknowledged the absence of certain large brands, but said it was natural for any trade show to evolve with an industry.

Peter Metcalf, the founder of Black Diamond and an activist who helped bring the show to Utah decades ago, said he doubted reengagement would change minds or policy.

“They perceived the industry would come anyway but they were very short-sighted,” he said of the boycotts. “We had a seat at the table and were never served so why stay at the table?"

Designers and salespeople said they appreciated the event returning to Salt Lake City because its proximity to mountains and recreation areas makes it ideal for testing products.

Eric Henderson, a publicist representing brands manufacturing jackets out of recyclable materials, eco-friendly ski wax and avalanche jackets, said the outdoor industry remained uniquely committed to its advocacy goals and those returning to Utah wanted to come back with renewed commitment. He said he hoped drawing attention to the kinds of activities that can be pursued outdoors would help get people to care about protecting lands.

“We came back intentionally for that,” he said.

Before leaving, Outdoor Retailer's twice annual trade show drew an estimated $40 million in annual economic impact to Utah, benefitting hotels, restaurants and the Salt Palace Convention Center. The 2023 show is significantly smaller than prior years because of the boycott and industrywide trends that have put less emphasis on expositions at the start of each year, brand representatives said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
Deseret News

What will 2023 bring to the housing market? Predictions include price drops, ‘terrible consolidation,’ but better buyer balance

What is going to happen to the U.S. real estate housing market in 2023? Will it be a better year to buy or sell? When will home prices drop? These are all questions U.S. economists, consulting firms and housing experts are grappling with. Here are the varying forecasts and what to expect if you’re considering buying or selling a home.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
usustatesman.com

Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’

Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Provo woman’s solar panels are not generating energy

PROVO, Utah — Changes in federal funding are fueling a boom in home solar, but the KSL Investigators routinely get tips from Utahns worried their panel projects are getting left behind. When a Provo woman’s wait for the finish of her panel install dragged on for months, she decided...
PROVO, UT
bvmsports.com

Mikey Matthews wants Pac-12 championship with Utah Utes

SALT LAKE CITY (BVM) – Mikey Matthews has been busy since December. On Dec. 1, the three-star wide receiver verbally committed to Utah and then signed his letter of intent on the 21st. At the beginning of January, Matthews competed in the Under Armour All-American Game and now he’s enrolled at Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahnow.online

Salt Lake City International has been named the Best Airport in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Calm skies ahead of another active stretch

After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.

Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

INAPPROPRIATE: 30 Plates DENIED By The State Of Utah

Some people may disagree, but I think that vanity plates are cool. They're a fun way to brand your company car like we have with the B92.1 B Cube. Or perhaps you would get a vanity plate to show off your hobbies and interests. For example, NTTA PLZ would let everyone know that you are a big fan of knitting.
UTAH STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
143K+
Followers
152K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy