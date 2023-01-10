DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man is the third person arrested and charged in the killing of a man who was allegedly held captive in a dog kennel before he was killed in October and his body dumped near Timmonsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines remains in the […]

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO