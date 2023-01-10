ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, SC

wearecamdenhs.com

Girls Varsity Basketball hosts Lake City in Region Matchup

The Girls Varsity Basketball team will host the Panthers of Lake City today, Friday, January 13th in the Michael G Culp gymnasium. Tip off is set for 6:00 pm. The theme for fans & student section tonight is “Jersey Night” wear your favorite jersey to the game. Tickets...
LAKE CITY, SC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Katina Ingram

ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in part of the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Hartsville. Deputies are investigating alongside the South Carolina...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

County Crime Report: Jan. 13

LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
LAURINBURG, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Larry Carter

Mr. Larry Carter, 69, passed on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2023. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 17-year-old arrested, charged with murder in deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that killed one person in December 2022, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The 17-year-old is being charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner

EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
EASTOVER, SC
WBTW News13

SLED investigating after human remains found in Darlington County, sheriff’s office says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after human remains were found near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said. SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the DCSO with […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

