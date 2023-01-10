Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wearecamdenhs.com
Girls Varsity Basketball hosts Lake City in Region Matchup
The Girls Varsity Basketball team will host the Panthers of Lake City today, Friday, January 13th in the Michael G Culp gymnasium. Tip off is set for 6:00 pm. The theme for fans & student section tonight is “Jersey Night” wear your favorite jersey to the game. Tickets...
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Robeson County man wins first $150,000 prize in holiday scratch off game
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Blaine Jones of Maxton took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $150,000 prize in the Holiday $500’s game. Jones bought his lucky ticket from Community Mart on Andrew Jackson Highway in Laurinburg. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday...
OBITUARY: Katina Ingram
ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
counton2.com
SCHP investigating fatal auto-vs-pedestrian crash in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal Friday night collision involving a pedestrian. According to SCHP, the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 41 near Hemingway, SC. SCHP said that the 42-year-old victim was trying to cross Highway 41 when...
WMBF
Longtime Hartsville childcare facility prepares to close its doors leaving parents searching for answers
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Pee Dee, some Hartsville parents have more questions than answers after a longstanding daycare announced its closing. The owner of A Kidz Place II sent out letters to parents and staff announcing it will close its doors within the next three months. WMBF News...
Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
WIS-TV
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. SLED charges two people for human trafficking in Orangeburg County. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Today marks start of 2023 legislative session. Updated: Jan. 10,...
Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
wpde.com
WMBF
Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in part of the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Hartsville. Deputies are investigating alongside the South Carolina...
County Crime Report: Jan. 13
LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
wach.com
'It was the right thing to do:' Camden towing company flips nearly $10k bill
CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — It was the right thing to do. That's what the owner of a Camden wrecker company says about returning a car that belonged to a woman found dead in a clothing donation bin last week. That woman's daughter has the car again, without paying a...
3rd person charged in death of man allegedly held captive in kennel in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man is the third person arrested and charged in the killing of a man who was allegedly held captive in a dog kennel before he was killed in October and his body dumped near Timmonsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines remains in the […]
OBITUARY: Larry Carter
Mr. Larry Carter, 69, passed on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2023. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home.
Person killed by hit-and-run driver in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities are investigating after a person was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of E. Ashby Road and N. Irby Street, troopers said. Troopers have not been able to provide […]
Sheriff: 17-year-old arrested, charged with murder in deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that killed one person in December 2022, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The 17-year-old is being charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner
EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
