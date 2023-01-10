ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Related
Crash on E. Pinhook Leaves One Man Dead

The driver struck a cement curb and went off the roadway before striking a tree and succumbing to is injuries. Driver in deadly crash had a history of reckless driving which ended with a crash on East Pinhook Road.
LAFAYETTE, LA
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 13, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 13, 2023. Isiah Nakeith Ryan, 34, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; riding on roadways and bicycle paths; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; drug possession, Schedule II; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight. Brian Anthony Babineaux, 41,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
DUSON, LA
Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police said a juvenile was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street. Police said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the area near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision. When they arrived, police found two […]
CROWLEY, LA

