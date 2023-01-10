Read full article on original website
Dying Fetus + Suicide Silence Book Co-Headlining 2023 Tour With 5 More Bands
It's back! The Chaos & Carnage tour returns for a fourth year, this time pulling in Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence as the co-headliners on the run. The two headliners will rotate the close spot each night, while a stellar list of support acts will play select dates on the tour. They include Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Mangetar and Slay Squad.
NOFX Announces Final Tour
Influential punk band NOFX has announced its final tour. The string of dates will comprise 40 cities and mark 40 years for the band. They will also play 40 songs at each concert, according to a press statement. The initial list of dates includes stops in Austin, Texas; San Diego,...
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
‘They were each other’s world’: Edgewater couple among those killed in Florida car crash
Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez owned Isel’s Cleaners in Edgewater. The couple traveled to Disney World in Florida to celebrate the new year and their honeymoon. As they drove home on New Year’s Day, they were among those killed a 21-vehicle crash.
Coachella 2023 Lineup Revealed: Blackpink, Bjork, Yungblud, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and More!
The 2023 Coachella lineup has finally been announced!. The iconic music festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., this April, where, over the course of two loud weekends, music's biggest superstars and most exciting rising talents will rock the desert stage. Headliners this year include Bad...
Guitar World Magazine
This monster St. Vincent riff was inspired by Pantera’s Cowboys From Hell – so much so that Annie Clark worried she was “going to be sued”
Dimebag Darrell is one of St. Vincent’s all-time favorite guitarists, and you can certainly hear the influence here. St. Vincent is a 21st century guitar hero, mercurial in her quest to redefine the sound of the electric guitar and take it into electronic, otherworldly realms. All of which betrays her influences, which are, well, the same as most other guitarists who grew up playing in the ’90s.
