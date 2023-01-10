ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Songwriter

NOFX Announces Final Tour

Influential punk band NOFX has announced its final tour. The string of dates will comprise 40 cities and mark 40 years for the band. They will also play 40 songs at each concert, according to a press statement. The initial list of dates includes stops in Austin, Texas; San Diego,...
Guitar World Magazine

This monster St. Vincent riff was inspired by Pantera’s Cowboys From Hell – so much so that Annie Clark worried she was “going to be sued”

Dimebag Darrell is one of St. Vincent’s all-time favorite guitarists, and you can certainly hear the influence here. St. Vincent is a 21st century guitar hero, mercurial in her quest to redefine the sound of the electric guitar and take it into electronic, otherworldly realms. All of which betrays her influences, which are, well, the same as most other guitarists who grew up playing in the ’90s.

