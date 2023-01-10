Dimebag Darrell is one of St. Vincent’s all-time favorite guitarists, and you can certainly hear the influence here. St. Vincent is a 21st century guitar hero, mercurial in her quest to redefine the sound of the electric guitar and take it into electronic, otherworldly realms. All of which betrays her influences, which are, well, the same as most other guitarists who grew up playing in the ’90s.

1 DAY AGO