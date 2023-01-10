Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified
LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
11 Picture-Perfect Minnesota Airbnb’s to Stay in This Winter
It's the time of year when you can kind of start to get into a funk. The holiday season is over but it's still cold and sometimes gloomy out. If you need to take a break, get away from normal life for a little while, I've got some amazing places that you can stay right here in Minnesota this winter! Take a trip to one of these cozy, picture-perfect Minnesota Airbnb's this winter and you won't regret it.
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In Minnesota 2023: Free Guide
Starting a new business can be an arduous process. It involves thinking up an awesome idea, dreaming and planning to make the idea a reality, actually following through with your plan, and pivoting when the inevitable changing of plans has to happen. There are many steps to the process, and so many chances along the way to give up on your dream to start a new business. One of these overwhelming decisions is the choice of how to form your new business. You could choose an S-Corp, a C-Corp, an LLC, or a sole proprietorship. Each has its benefits and drawbacks, but some are better than others for your specific situation.
$1.8 million lottery ticket sold in Minnesota still has not been claimed
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket from a Minnesota gas station could be holding a winning ticket worth over $1.8 million, according to the Minnesota Lottery. Read on to learn where and when the unclaimed winning ticket was sold.
4 Very Minnesota Things, Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared Of
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring
If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly
Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
The Most Annoying Thing That Minnesota Truck Owners Do
Minnesotans love their trucks. Every year a study is done on the best-selling cars in every state. 2022’s report hasn’t been published yet, but in 2021 a pick-up truck was the top selling car here in Minnesota. Pick-ups actually made up 3 of the top 5 most popular cars for that year. The Chevrolet Silverado was most popular in our state with the F-150 taking second place.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Third snowiest winter on record to date
erik.jacobson@apgecm.com The storm that hit Minnesota between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 17, was historic when it came to tree damage and brought multiple days of heavy mixed precipitation, along with wind, and a pile of super sticky heavy wet snow across the state. Our area around the big lake got anywhere from 12-16 inches of the dense white stuff. Along with it came damage to countless trees across...
While fighting clean car rules, Minnesota dealers gear up for an all-electric future
Despite continuing a lawsuit over the state’s clean car standards, the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association recently hired an electric vehicle program director. The organization believes it is the first dealer association in the country to add a staff member assigned explicitly to electric vehicle issues. Its vice president of public affairs, Amber Backhaus, said the […] The post While fighting clean car rules, Minnesota dealers gear up for an all-electric future appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Must See Minnesota Photo Proves This Majestic Bird Has Made a Come Back!
Remember the time when it was rare to see a Bald Eagle flying around?. For nearly 30 years, from 1978 to 2007 our National Bird was on the Endangered Species List. Fun fact though, Minnesota was one of five states where it was designated as threatened, which means it wasn't endangered yet...but could become endangered soon enough.
Need Coffee? Kiosk in St. Cloud Crossroads Mall Suddenly Closed
If you happen to frequent the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, and would stop by the Caribou kiosk outside of the JCPenney wing, you will have to find another place to "fuel up". The Caribou kiosk was always very busy. And they suddenly closed this week. As for the reason why, that is just a rumor, but it seems like the rumor may be true. The rumor is that they were having staffing issues, like everyone else. It certainly wasn't because there wasn't enough business, as the line at this particular kiosk was usually at least 3-5 people deep. At least on the weekends.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Minnesota’s snowmobile season off to an unusually lethal start
At least six people have died in Minnesota snowmobile accidents in the first two weekends of 2023, already tying the number of people killed in such incidents across the entire 2021-2022 winter season. The unusual cluster of fatalities began on the evening of December 31, when a 52-year-old Zimmerman man died after rolling his sled […] The post Minnesota’s snowmobile season off to an unusually lethal start appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
redlakenationnews.com
Rent assistance vouchers for 220,000 Minnesota households proposed at Capitol
A first-of-its-kind rent voucher proposal that could help 220,000 Minnesota households is percolating at the State Capitol. The program would cost roughly $1.7 billion each year - about 6% of the current state budget - and reduce the number of people who have languished on waitlists for housing subsidies through a government program known as Section 8.
fox9.com
Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
Comments / 0