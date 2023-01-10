ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

drydenwire.com

Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified

LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
LUCK, WI
1520 The Ticket

11 Picture-Perfect Minnesota Airbnb’s to Stay in This Winter

It's the time of year when you can kind of start to get into a funk. The holiday season is over but it's still cold and sometimes gloomy out. If you need to take a break, get away from normal life for a little while, I've got some amazing places that you can stay right here in Minnesota this winter! Take a trip to one of these cozy, picture-perfect Minnesota Airbnb's this winter and you won't regret it.
MINNESOTA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In Minnesota 2023: Free Guide

Starting a new business can be an arduous process. It involves thinking up an awesome idea, dreaming and planning to make the idea a reality, actually following through with your plan, and pivoting when the inevitable changing of plans has to happen. There are many steps to the process, and so many chances along the way to give up on your dream to start a new business. One of these overwhelming decisions is the choice of how to form your new business. You could choose an S-Corp, a C-Corp, an LLC, or a sole proprietorship. Each has its benefits and drawbacks, but some are better than others for your specific situation.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring

If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
MINNESOTA STATE
B98.5

Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly

Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
RUMFORD, ME
Kat Kountry 105

The Most Annoying Thing That Minnesota Truck Owners Do

Minnesotans love their trucks. Every year a study is done on the best-selling cars in every state. 2022’s report hasn’t been published yet, but in 2021 a pick-up truck was the top selling car here in Minnesota. Pick-ups actually made up 3 of the top 5 most popular cars for that year. The Chevrolet Silverado was most popular in our state with the F-150 taking second place.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mille Lacs Messenger

Third snowiest winter on record to date

erik.jacobson@apgecm.com The storm that hit Minnesota between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 17, was historic when it came to tree damage and brought multiple days of heavy mixed precipitation, along with wind, and a pile of super sticky heavy wet snow across the state. Our area around the big lake got anywhere from 12-16 inches of the dense white stuff. Along with it came damage to countless trees across...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

While fighting clean car rules, Minnesota dealers gear up for an all-electric future

Despite continuing a lawsuit over the state’s clean car standards, the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association recently hired an electric vehicle program director. The organization believes it is the first dealer association in the country to add a staff member assigned explicitly to electric vehicle issues. Its vice president of public affairs, Amber Backhaus, said the […] The post While fighting clean car rules, Minnesota dealers gear up for an all-electric future appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Need Coffee? Kiosk in St. Cloud Crossroads Mall Suddenly Closed

If you happen to frequent the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, and would stop by the Caribou kiosk outside of the JCPenney wing, you will have to find another place to "fuel up". The Caribou kiosk was always very busy. And they suddenly closed this week. As for the reason why, that is just a rumor, but it seems like the rumor may be true. The rumor is that they were having staffing issues, like everyone else. It certainly wasn't because there wasn't enough business, as the line at this particular kiosk was usually at least 3-5 people deep. At least on the weekends.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
B105

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s snowmobile season off to an unusually lethal start

At least six people have died in Minnesota snowmobile accidents in the first two weekends of 2023, already tying the number of people killed in such incidents across the entire 2021-2022 winter season.  The unusual cluster of fatalities began on the evening of December 31, when a 52-year-old Zimmerman man died after rolling his sled […] The post Minnesota’s snowmobile season off to an unusually lethal start appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Rent assistance vouchers for 220,000 Minnesota households proposed at Capitol

A first-of-its-kind rent voucher proposal that could help 220,000 Minnesota households is percolating at the State Capitol. The program would cost roughly $1.7 billion each year - about 6% of the current state budget - and reduce the number of people who have languished on waitlists for housing subsidies through a government program known as Section 8.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
ROSEVILLE, MN

