KDHE says Governor’s COVID test was likely false positive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s Office says Gov. Laura Kelly’s doctor and state health experts agree her COVID test was likely a false positive. The statement late Thursday came two days after Kelly’s office announced she’d tested positive for the virus and was experiencing mild symptoms. The news came just hours after she held a news conference to sign an executive order, one day after the inauguration ceremony, and two days after the inaugural ball.
Day after inauguration, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19. Her office says she is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. “This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work,” said Kelly’s office.
Day of internment to follow funeral services of late Kansas AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The day of internment for late Kansas AG Robert Stephan has been set to immediately follow his funeral services. On Monday, Jan. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the day of internment for late Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, following his funeral services.
$1.35 billion up for grabs in Friday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Are you feeling lucky this Friday the 13th? Better grab a Mega Millions lottery ticket, because it’s now a Mega “Billions” opportunity. An estimated $1.35 billion is up for grabs Friday---the second largest prize the Mega Millions has ever seen. It’s also the fourth highest in U.S. history.
