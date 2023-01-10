ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns vs. Warriors: How to watch, lineups, injury reports and broadcast for Tuesday

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoKJp_0kA12BpD00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Riding a two game losing streak at home, the Golden State Warriors will return to the court at San Francisco’s Chase Center after two days off to host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening in the Bay Area.

Despite welcoming the long-awaited returns of Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala the Warriors couldn’t hold on against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night for their second straight loss at Chase Center. Prior to their back-to-back losses, the Warriors were riding a five-game winning streak.

With Wiggins and Iguodala back, the Warriors could also soon be getting the return of Steph Curry from injury. After missing 11 games due to a shoulder subluxation, Curry was initially listed as probable on the injury report on Monday. However, Curry is now listed as questionable as of Tuesday morning.

Heading into Chase Center on Tuesday, the banged-up Suns are riding a six-game slide. The Suns will be without their All-Star backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul on Tuesday as both are dealing with injuries.

Before Tuesday’s game, here’s everything you need to know, including how to watch.

How to watch:

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10
  • Time: 7 p.m. PT
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
  • Where: Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

Suns Projected Lineup:

  • G – Duane Washington Jr. – No. 4 – Ohio State
  • G – Landry Shamet – No. 14 – Wichita State
  • F – Mikal Bridges – No . 25 – Villanova
  • F – Torrey Craig – No. 0 – USC Upstate
  • C – Deandre Ayton – No. 22 – Arizona

Warriors projected starting lineup

  • G – Jordan Poole – No. 3 – Michigan
  • G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State
  • F – Andrew Wiggins – No. 22 – Kansas
  • F – Draymond Green – No. 23 – Michigan State
  • F – Kevon Looney – No. 5 – UCLA

Injury Report:

Warriors:

  • Andre Iguodala – Probable – Left Hip Injury Management
  • Steph Curry – Questionable – Left Shoulder Subluxation
  • Klay Thompson – Probable – Left Knee Soreness
  • Jonathan Kuminga – Out – Right Foot Sprain
  • JaMychal Green – Out – Right Lower Leg; Infection
  • James Wiseman – Out – Left Ankle Sprain

Suns:

  • Deandre Ayton – Questionable – Left Ankle; Sprain
  • Devin Booker – Out – Left Groin; Strain
  • Torrey Craig – Questionable – Right Ankle; Sprain
  • Cam Johnson – Out – Right Meniscus; Tear
  • Chris Paul – Out – Right Hip; Soreness
  • Cam Payne – Out – Right Foot; Sprain
  • Landry Shamet – Questionable – Right Hip; Soreness

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

