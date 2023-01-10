This was bound to happen, how many people had been robbed by this guy, A punk! That man took a stand if more ppl did that maybe these lowlifes would think twice...or face consequences
I heard his mom crying on the TV last night saying what a good young man he was, got out of prison, out on parole and then probation now too, said he was finally turning his life around, well, he’s definitely on the straight and narrow now, not a repeat offender anymore!
I do think police should have been called immediately. The victim had every right to shoot the robber. But all items should have been left on the robber and patrons should have stayed as witnesses. The shooter may have just kept shooting out of fear and anxiety. No one knows but him. Adrenaline hits and we can never tell. I wouldn’t trust the DAs in so many cities.
