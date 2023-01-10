Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoy1047.com
Multiple agencies search for missing Vivian man
22-year-old Michah Roberts was reported missing by his family around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to the family, Roberts was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white yoga pants before walking into the woods carrying a gun belonging to his grandmother. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, agents with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, and K-9 groups from Shreveport and Texarkana are currently searching for the young man.
KSLA
FBI sends alert to Texarkana residents after string of car thefts, attempted ATM thefts
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert to Texarkana residents in hopes of slowing down attempted ATM thefts. Over the past three years, there has been a rise in people trying to break into ATMs. Connor Hagan with the FBI says there have been over 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with attempted ATM thefts throughout southwest Ark. and northeast Texas.
ktoy1047.com
De Queen man arrested for assault
20-year-old Kaleb Chapman was arrested by deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday after his girlfriend called 911 alleging that Chapman physically assaulted her and held her at knifepoint. According to the girlfriend, the two began arguing after Chapman found messages on her phone that upset him. Chapman was turned over to Garland County deputies after his arrest and booked into the Garland County Jail.
txktoday.com
Trial Date Set In 2019 Home Invasion Murder Of Texarkana Dad
TEXARKANA, Texas–One of three men charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a local husband and father who was killed in front of his pregnant wife is set to face a jury next month in Bowie County. Kentraile Collins Jr., 20, appeared before 202nd District Judge John...
Texarkana Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrests
Members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday, January 12, 2023, conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located 584 grams approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of controlled substance methamphetamine.
ktalnews.com
Search comes to an end for missing Vivian man
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search for a missing Vivian man has been suspended on the second day after state and local law enforcement agencies from northwest Louisiana and Texas exhausted all options in the search. The family of Michah Roberts reported him missing just after 8 a.m....
TAPD: Man arrested after he’s “honest with them” about meth under passenger seat
After speaking with police McGough admitted to having more in his possession than the marijuana, telling officers he wanted "to be honest with them," and told officers about the ball of meth under the passenger seat.
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Arkansas Police K-9 Officer Kashko Makes Felony Arrest
TAPD K-9 Officer Kashko made a felony arrest on Wednesday afternoon by dragging Demarcus Weekly, 51, out from under a shed off 34th Street where he was hiding from the police. Texarkana Arkansas Police Officer Sheldon Lawrence was dispatched to a subject with possible felony warrants in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue around 2:17p.m. today. Officer Lawrence located the suspect, 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly, inside the residence. Officer Lawrence confirmed Weekly held an active felony warrant issued by the Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office and as he began to place Weekly into custody, Weekly fled on foot.
txktoday.com
Wake Village Man Asleep At Gas Pumps Charged With Fentanyl & Meth Possession
ASHDOWN, Ark.–A man from Wake Village, Texas, just outside Texarkana, was allegedly asleep at the wheel at an Ashdown, Arkansas, convenience store’s gas pumps when approached by police on New Year’s Eve. When a reportedly sleeping Jeremia Lin Rothmeyer, 40, was approached by Ashdown police as he...
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD arrest records for 01/13
The Hope Police Department has released their weekly list of arrests. On December 27, 2022 at approximately 3:00pm, Latara Barnes, 35, of Hope, AR. was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree and possession of controlled substance of marijuana. The arrest occurred in the 1400 block of Grove Street in Hope, AR.
KSLA
MCSO: Vehicle crashes into bayou after escaping high-speed chase
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office find a vehicle crashed in a bayou after a high-speed chase in excess of 110 miles per hour. On Jan. 10, around 1:30 p.m.- 2 p.m., MCSO received a call from Arkansas State Police (ASP) referring to a dark grey Challenger traveling SB I-49 at 107 mph that they were unable to turn around to pursue. Accordingly, the same vehicle had fled the previous day from officers in Texas when they attempted a traffic stop, having been described as having a strong odor of marijuana.
ktalnews.com
Man found guilty of manslaughter in downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a Shreveport nightspot. In a media release, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said the 12-person jury unanimously found 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow responsible for the deaths of 22-year-old Chasmine Walters and 29-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines on June 9, 2019.
ktoy1047.com
TAPD responds to ATM robbery
The caller witnessed a black Dodge pickup with a chrome bumper back up to the ATM and attempt to break into the machine. It appears that the suspects did not gain entry into the machine. Diamond Bank located at 4820 Texas Boulevard in Texarkana, Texas, was also burglarized on Tuesday.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish Sheriffs search for 22-year-old
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Vivian man who left home, and his family believes he may harm himself. Caddo 911 logs show that a CPSO was investigating “suspicious circumstances” just after 8 a.m. on Boyter Street near the intersection of Trees City Road and Helpmate Road.
KTBS
Single vehicle crashed into Slim Chickens restaurant
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Chevrolet crashed into a Slim Chickens fast food restaurant on State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Texas on Monday. According to TTPD spokesperson Shawn Vaughn, the 55-year-old driver swerved into the front of the restaurant in order to avoid a collision on the road. The crash...
Texarkana Police Arrest Man on 4 Drug Charges Including Distribution
Texarkana Texas Police along with Texas DPS troopers and Bowie County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Texarkana man in the Pleasant Grove area for selling drugs from his house after investing the situation for several days. A search warrant was issued for a house on Chaparral Street last Friday morning, January...
ktoy1047.com
MCSO high-speed pursuit ends with two arrests
28-year-old Xavier Melton and 27-year-old Bradley Ladarrin were arrested yesterday after the Arkansas State Police alerted MCSO about a Dodge Challenger traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-49. The vehicle was later located by deputies in Garland City. As authorities approached, however, the suspects fled towards Texarkana...
KTBS
CASA Texarkana faces major repairs after pipes burst
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana nonprofit is in cleanup mode after pipes burst during the Christmas holiday causing major water damage. The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children or CASA office on Main Street is now looking for ways to make repairs without the cost impacting their services. It's not the best situation for CASA and the Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center, but it could have been worse.
New Fitness Court Opening Soon at Texarkana’s Spring Lake Park
A new year means a new you or at least a lot of us are trying to get healthy and in shape before summer. That's why it's exciting to find out that there will soon be a new fitness area in Texarkana. The Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation Department were...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia man perishes in house fire on Emerson Street
Mark Anthony Easter, 54, died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a fire at his home. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said Easter was found dead in the kitchen area of the house after the fire was extinguished. The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. and an initial call...
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0