TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert to Texarkana residents in hopes of slowing down attempted ATM thefts. Over the past three years, there has been a rise in people trying to break into ATMs. Connor Hagan with the FBI says there have been over 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with attempted ATM thefts throughout southwest Ark. and northeast Texas.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO