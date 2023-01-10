Read full article on original website
Johnny Reed
3d ago
I say the suspect got what he deserved! The employees and patrons wouldn't know that the gun wasn't real and if you're going to live a life of crime, be prepared of the consequences...
Fresh outta Fux
3d ago
Great job by this law abiding citizen. One less worthless piece of trash taking up our air. I'm glad he got what he deserved.
Joyce Rawe
3d ago
It's Texas, we have the right to carry and protect ourselves.This man is a hero and should be given a reward!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
Related
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. “I’m at peace,” Eizember said, strapped to a gurney with an intravenous line in his left arm. “My conscience is clear, completely. I love my children.” Once the lethal drugs began to flow, Eizember, who had a close-cropped beard, could be seen chatting with his spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeffrey Hood, who was inside the execution chamber with him. He lifted his head at one point and mouthed the words, “I love you,” toward his daughter and attorneys who were among 17 people seated in the witness room.
"Far-right agenda": Fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is infecting Texas law enforcement
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an elevated platform in a small Las Vegas ballroom and made an unusual announcement: He was a "born-again sheriff," he said, having "realized that I wasn't doing my job 100%."
KLTV
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
‘Gruesome scene at best’: Texas man accused of decapitating wife
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A Texas man is accused of murdering his wife, leaving her decapitated in a small home in a rural area, authorities said Wednesday. Jared James Dicus, 21, of Magnolia, was charged with murder in the death of Anggy Diaz, 21, of Magnolia, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
KSAT 12
Woman charged with killing Texas bull rider during jealous rage, police say
A woman has been arrested in Houston months after fatally shooting a popular Texas bull rider in Utah whom she accused of flirting with a friend, according to Salt Lake City police. Lashawn Bagley, 22, has been charged with murder following the shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, at...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Houston man shoots, kills robber threatening restaurant patrons
Ranchito Taqueria #4, a small and non-descript eatery in Southwest Houston, found an unlikely spot at the top of news headlines recently after a security video clip that showed a customer shooting a robber went viral. The video shows the suspect, identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, enter the taqueria...
KSAT 12
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Tribune’s reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an...
KHOU
Watch: Fireball shoots across the Texas night sky on Tuesday
BELTON, Texas — The American Meteor Society (AMS) says it began receiving reports of fireball sightings across Texas and Oklahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 6:45 p.m. The AMS received video footage from Ring doorbells and dash cameras that show the extremely bright fireball traveling rapidly toward earth. This...
Know your rights, Texas gun laws and know when to use your firearm
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Texas man was set to face a grand jury to determine whether he shot and killed a robber out of self-defense. Police in Houston said the unidentified man shot the robber who attempted to take customers wallets and money from the restaurant. Lubbock Attorney Kevin Glasheen said exercising your right to bear […]
If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!
It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
GROSS! Two Texas Cities Can’t Escape Bed Bugs At All
We all dislike it when insects find their way into our homes. It always happens when we least expect it to doesn't it? There's always that initial groan when we see a bug in our house and we have to somehow get it out of the building. But what happens...
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
elpasomatters.org
Opinion: Help me fight the Texas government threat to my family
My name is Nydia, which means nest; a safe place. I wasn’t raised in a nest-like environment, but I always hoped one day to create one for my own children. I have. Sadly, however, I realized that this, while necessary, isn’t enough. I watched with grief and terror...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Submit Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights On San Antonio Ballot
Texas activists have turned in more than 37,000 signatures to place a measure on the San Antonio ballot in May to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion restriction laws and ban no-knock warrants. A coalition of advocacy groups—including Ground Game Texas, SA Stands and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center...
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly
The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
More Restaurants Oklahomans Swear Are Worth The Drive
I asked the Z94 Facebook page about Oklahoma's best restaurants a few weeks ago. The comments were full of recommendations across the state. The creme de la creme type joints that, while they're far away, the food was worth the drive kind of eateries. It led to a raging debate.
