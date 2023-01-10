ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Reed
3d ago

I say the suspect got what he deserved! The employees and patrons wouldn't know that the gun wasn't real and if you're going to live a life of crime, be prepared of the consequences...

Fresh outta Fux
3d ago

Great job by this law abiding citizen. One less worthless piece of trash taking up our air. I'm glad he got what he deserved.

Joyce Rawe
3d ago

It's Texas, we have the right to carry and protect ourselves.This man is a hero and should be given a reward!

