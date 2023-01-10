ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

a-z-animals.com

See a Great White Shark Sneak Up on a Surfer and Land an Epic Photobomb

See a Great White Shark Sneak Up on a Surfer and Land an Epic Photobomb. There are surfing contests held all over the world every year where skilled surfers hope for incredible swells to show off their impressive skills. During the beloved San Onofre Surf Club contest of 2022, an uninvited guest makes an appearance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Buffalo woman, 22, dies in blizzard after sending chilling final video to family on way home from work

A 22-year-old woman has died in the historic Buffalo blizzard after she sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow.She remained trapped inside the car for around 18 hours while Winter Storm Elliot raged on all around her, her family said.During those terrifying hours, the 22-year-old told her family members she was “scared” and sent two chilling videos capturing the extreme blizzard blowing around her.The first video, sent to her family group chat at around 4.15pm ET on...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Tiger shark charges unsuspecting swimmer in chilling drone video

It could have been a scene straight out of “Jaws.” Swimmers at Hillary’s Dog Beach near Perth, Western Australia, came dangerously close to death on Dec. 28 after a tiger shark was spotted lurking near the shore. Heart-stopping drone footage captured by beachgoer Sam Wood shows the giant predator in the clear and iridescent Aussie waters — just meters from unsuspecting bathers. At one point, the shark can be seen charging toward one woman before it drastically does a U-turn, deciding it’s uninterested in her. “I was worried that this could be an attack, and obviously I was quite scared,” Wood told...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Florida Divers Find Ancient Megalodon Tooth Riddled with Gashes Consistent with Bite Marks

An ancient megalodon tooth was discovered by Florida divers covered in gashes that look a lot like bite marks. An expert explains a likely scenario of how this happened. Shark tooth hunting and scuba diving business Aquanutz Scuba Diving Charters in Venice, Florida posted photos of the finger-length tooth on Facebook on Monday. The bite marks on the photos, according to Aquanutz, are some of the best they have ever seen on a (meg) megalodon.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE

